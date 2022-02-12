Top 5 low elixir cards in Clash Royale

Clash Royale players start the game using basic cards of common rarity. These include cards like goblins, minions, skeletons, and other low elixir cards. Despite their lower elixir value, these cards are not to be taken lightly. They can act as a great distraction and also help in card cycling.

In this article, players will learn about the Top 5 Low Elixir Troops in Clash Royale.

Top 5 Low Elixir Troops in Clash Royale

5)Fire Spirits

Fire Spirits (Image via YouTube/aBodizeR)

Fire Spirits is a common card that can be unlocked once players reach the PEKKA's Playhouse (Arena 4). It spawns a splash damage dealing, short-ranged fire spirit with very low hit points and moderate damage. These fire spirits are the same as the ones spawned from the Furnace. It costs 1 elixir to play the Fire Spirit card in Clash Royale.

4)Spear Goblins

Spear Goblins (Image via YouTube/Chief Pat)

Spear Goblins is a common card that can be unlocked once players reach the Goblin Stadium (Arena 1). It spawns 3 very fast single-target, medium-range goblins with low hit points and very low damage. Spear goblins can be used for deck cycling and distraction. It costs 2 elixir to play the spear goblins card in Clash Royale.

3)Archers

Archers (Image via YouTube/Synergy)

Archers is a common card that can be unlocked from the Training Camp (Tutorial). It spawns two single-target, medium-range archers with low hit points and damage. The card is great for dealing with cards like skeleton army and graveyard. It can also be used for deck cycling. It costs 3 elixir to play the Archers card.

2)Minions

Minions (Image via CocLand)

Minions is a common card that can be unlocked from the Training Camp (Tutorial). It spawns three single-target, short-range, flying minions with low hit points and damage. Minions can be really effective for dealing with cards like valkyrie, giants, or even tank troops like PEKKA. They cannot be targeted by ground troops, which is why they are very effective against ground troops as they take them out very quickly. It costs 3 elixir to play the Minions card.

1)Knight

Knight (Image via Clash Royale)

Knight is a common card that can be unlocked from the Training Camp (Tutorial). He is a single targeting, melee troop with moderately high hit points and moderate damage. Knight targets only ground units and are very effective against them. It has just enough hit points to tank and deals good damage to cards like Prince and Mini Pekka. It costs 3 elixir to play the Knight card.

NOTE: This article reflects the opinion of the writer

Edited by Mayank Shete