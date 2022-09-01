Best Common Cards for the Triple Elixir Challenge in Clash Royale

The most recent challenge in Clash Royale is the Triple Elixir Challenge. Players may participate in it for free and unlock a variety of exclusive goodies. This Triple Elixir Challenge features a unique battle format where the production of elixir increases over time, enabling players to deploy a variety of high-elixir troop cards in battles.

Before beginning the challenge, participants must assemble an eight-card tournament deck ranging from Common to Champion. To triumph in every fight and receive all the rewards, players must choose potent Common troops. This article will explore the five best cards of this type to complete the Triple Elixir Challenge in Clash Royale.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Elite Barbarians and four other Common Cards for Triple Elixir Challenge in Clash Royale

5) Rascals

Cost: 5 Elixir

Hitpoints: 2423 (Boy) + 345 (Girls)

Damage: 176 (Boy) + 176 (Girls)

This one is among the finest counterattack tank cards in Clash Royale for the Triple Elixir Challenge and can be used with units like Wizard and Valkyrie. Once a player reaches Arena 13 in the game, they can unlock Rascals.

The Triple Elixir Challenge requires players to defend this card from swarm troops by using a low-elixir spell card, such as Zap or Arrows. This entry serves as the sole tank card in several well-liked tournament decks featuring support troops like Musketeer, Valkyrie, Wizard, and Baby Dragon.

4) Royal Recruits

Cost: 7 Elixir

Hitpoints: 705

Damage: 176

Once they reach Arena 7, players can purchase the Royal Recruits, one of Clash Royale's most expensive Common cards. It summons six melee troops with strong hitpoints, damage, and shields.

After stopping the push of the enemy soldiers, this card can be utilized to counter-push. To assist Royal Recruits in getting close to the towers, players must deploy tank troops like Electro Giant, Golem, and Royal Giant with this card. For counterattacks, the melee troops and Royal Hogs work well together.

3) Royal Giant

Cost: 6 Elixir

Hitpoints: 4068

Damage: 406

Players can acquire The Royal Giant, one of the greatest Common rarity cards in the game, when they advance to Arena 7. It is a medium-range unit that loves targeting towers and structures, offering high hitpoints as well as damage.

The Royal Giant never engages in battle, not even when attacked by hostile forces. To shield them from enemy units, they should be placed in front of support cards like Musketeers, Valkyries, Wizards, Bats, and others.

2) Elite Barbarians

Cost: 6 Elixir

Hitpoints: 1776

Damage: 508

Once players reach Arena 10, they can use the Elite Barbarians card to summon two powerful Barbarians with loads of hitpoints. It is one of the best Common options for the Triple Elixir Challenge in Clash Royale and should be able to destroy an opponent's towers swiftly.

Elite Barbarians are a strong defensive card with the capacity to counter-push, especially when playing against tanks. To deal with the enemy's army of soldiers, players should combine Elite Barbarians with low-elixir cards like Arrows and Zap. This entry can also be used in conjunction with anti-air units like Witch and Minions.

1) Minion Horde

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale



Check out "the why" behind these changes here: Balance Update Coming (6/20) - Clone, Heal, Minion Horde and more!Check out "the why" behind these changes here: reddit.com/r/ClashRoyale/… Balance Update Coming (6/20) - Clone, Heal, Minion Horde and more!Check out "the why" behind these changes here: reddit.com/r/ClashRoyale/… https://t.co/vLmrea6bHa

Cost: 6 Elixir

Hitpoints: 305

Damage: 135

This card can be obtained from Arena 10 in Clash Royale. Six single-target, flying, short-range Minions with low hitpoints and moderate damage are deployed by it. The Minion Horde offers a high return and risk ratio. It is an effective defensive card that may be quickly transformed into a dangerous counterattack using tiny tank cards.

However, positioning the Minions on the bridge alone to attack is not advised because cards that deal area damage, such as the Wizard or Arrows, would quickly destroy them.

Minions pair well with the Miner and will make the enemy deal with both, even if only one remains alive after a defense.

