5 best Common cards for the August Rage Tournament in Clash Royale

The Rage Tournament, the most recent 1v1 event in Clash Royale, allows players to participate in it for free and get special perks as well as a legendary emote. Players must assemble a strong eight-card tournament deck and be victorious in as many encounters as they can to get to the top of the leaderboard and receive unique rewards.

After creating the tournament deck, users can choose any card from Common to Champion and take on other players, regardless of whether a card is unlocked or not. For the top 100 players, a legendary emote and an additional 100,000 gold will be given.

This article will talk about the top five Common cards for Clash Royale's August Rage Tournament.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Elite Barbarians and four other Common cards for the August Rage Tournament in Clash Royale

5) Minions

Cost: 3 Elixir

Hitpoints: 305

Damage: 135

Minions are one of the first few Common cards that players receive in the game. They will be available to gamers once Clash Royale training have been completed. Three short-range flying characters known as The Minions are most effective when used against ground-based cards.

They provide a potent combination of ground cards like Mini Pekka and Mega Knight. In the Rage Tournament, minions can be employed for both offensive and defensive goals. Minions can easily defeat ground forces with little elixir expenditure.

4) Knight

Cost: 3 Elixir

Hitpoints: 2206

Damage: 267

Knight is one of the first cards that players can obtain after finishing in-game training. It is a single-target melee unit that deals average damage only to ground units. With low-hit point cards like Wizard, Musketeer, Ice Wizard, and others, it can be utilized as a tank troop.

Soldiers with high hitpoints, such as Mega Knight, Mini Pekka, and Valkyrie, can benefit especially from Knight's assistance. Due to its large hitpoint capacity, this card can be utilized as a small tank to stop the enemy's ground force from pushing.

3) Rascals

Cost: 5 Elixir

Hitpoints: 2423 (Boy) + 345 (Girls)

Damage: 176 (Boy) + 176 (Girls)

Rascals is one of the best counterattack tank cards in Clash Royale that can be used in the Rage Tournament with troops like Wizard and Valkyrie. Players can unlock the Rascals card once they reach Arena 13.

The card offers two medium-range Rascal Girls with low hitpoints and moderate damage and a melee Rascal Boy with high hitpoints and low damage. Players must use a low-elixir spell card like Zap or Arrows to protect this card from swarm troops.

Various popular tournament decks use this entry as the only tank card with support troops like Musketeer, Valkyrie, Wizard, and Baby Dragon.

2) Royal Giant

Cost: 6 Elixir

Hitpoints: 4068

Damage: 406

One of the most strongest common rarity cards in Clash Royale is the Royal Giant, which may be acquired by players once they reach Arena 7. It is a medium-range unit that prefers to go after structures and towers and has high hitpoints and damage. When launching counterattacks with cards like Wizards and Valkyries, they can be utilized.

The Royal Giant never engages with other forces, even while they are being attacked by hostile troops. They should be placed in front of support soldiers like Musketeers, Bats, and more so they can be defended from opposing troops.

1) Elite Barbarians

Cost: 6 Elixir

Hitpoints: 1776

Damage: 508

Once players reach Arena 10, they can unlock the Elite Barbarians card, with which two powerful Barbarians with lots of hitpoints can be summoned. It is one of the best Common cards for the August Rage Tournament in Clash Royale that should be able to quickly knock down the towers of an opponent.

Elite Barbarians are a potent defensive card with counter-push potential, especially against tank cards. To deal with the enemy's swarm soldiers, players should use low-elixir cards like Arrows and Zap with Elite Barbarians. This card can also be used in conjunction with anti-air cards like Witch and Minions.

