5 best cards for the February 2023 Grand Challenge in Clash Royale

In Clash Royale, there is a monthly challenge known as the Grand Challenge that gives players a chance to earn special rewards, including gold, cards, battle banner tokens, resources, and magical items. The Clash Royale Grand Challenge for the month of February requires players to assemble an eight-card tournament deck utilizing unlocked cards.

The following is the in-game description of the February month's special Grand Challenge:

"Each win in a Challenge will increase your final prize. The Challenge is over at 12 wins, or 3 losses!"

Players must build a strong deck and attempt to win as many games as they can because they can only take part in the challenge by spending 100 Gems. The five best cards to utilize in Clash Royale's Grand Challenge are listed in this article.

Skeleton Army, Mini Pekka, and three other cards for February 2023's Grand Challenge in Clash Royale

5) Bandit

Cost: 3 Elixir

3 Elixir Damage: 256

256 Hitpoints: 1200

The Bandit is one of the best Legendary cards in Clash Royale since it has a large health pool and deals a ton of damage. When it charges nearby enemies or towers, it deals twice as much damage as a Dark Prince.

Players can effectively get rid of ranged soldiers using this card. When combined with cards like Electro Wizard, Valkyrie, Giant, Prince, and others, it can also deliver significant damage to opposing soldiers, towers, and defensive structures.

4) Goblin Barrel

Cost: 3 Elixir

3 Elixir Damage: 159

159 Hitpoints: 267

When a player advances to Arena 3, they can unlock The Goblin Barrel, one of the best Epic spell cards in Clash Royale. The card has the potential to deal significant damage to towers. When the Goblin Barrel is dropped on the battlefield, three goblins are unleashed that will start attacking the enemy's structures right away.

Goblin Barrel can be used with powerful cards like Mighty Miner, Royal Giant, Miner, and Mega Knight. Players can use the Goblin Barrel to attack towers during counter attacks.

3) Mini Pekka

Cost: 4 Elixir

4 Elixir Damage: 955

955 Hitpoints: 1804

When coupled with supporting troops like Minions, Wizards, and Electro Dragons, the Mini Pekka can defeat cards like Mega Knight, Valkyrie, and Dark Prince.

Players won't receive this card until they've finished the in-game training, unlike most other cards. To oppose swarm troop cards, players can combine this single-target, high-damage card with spell cards (such as Zap, Arrows, Fireball, and Log).

2) Skeleton Army

Cost: 3 Elixir

3 Elixir Damage: 108

108 Hitpoints: 108

Skeleton Army is the most popular swarm card in Clash Royale, and players can get it once they advance to Arena 2. This potent card, which deploys numerous Skeletons onto the battlefield, can be used to successfully defend against single-target troops (like Pekka and Prince) as well as cards that deal a lot of damage (like Mega Knight and Giant).

Inferno Towers, one of the game's most potent defensive buildings, can be easily destroyed by using the Skeleton Army against it. However, players must find out if their opponent has any cards with low elixir cycles (such as Logs, Zap, and Arrows).

1) Inferno Tower

Cost: 5 Elixir

5 Elixir Damage: 2810

2810 Hitpoints: 2318

The best defense in Clash Royale is the Inferno Tower, which players can unlock if they have advanced to Arena 4. The enemy push can be stopped by the Inferno Tower, which can also increase the damage done to troop cards with high hitpoints.

To protect the Inferno Tower from enemy swarm troops, low-elixir cards (such Fireball, Arrows, Zap, and Spirits) must be employed. It is the most viable defense against cards with a lot of hitpoints, such as Royal Giant, Pekka, Golem, Mega Knight, and Mini Pekka.

