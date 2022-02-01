How to unlock Valkyrie in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans is a skill-based strategy game where players use various characters and troops to attack opponent bases. These are divided into two types of troops: Elixir and Dark Elixir, which are joined to produce a formidable army.

"Valkyrie", a Dark Elixir unit that works well with other ground troops, is one such strong attacking troop that should be included in the army composition. It may be combined with high-hitpoint troops like Pekkas and Golems to create a GoWipe-style attack strategy.

Unlock Valkyrie in Clash of Clans

The Valkyrie (Image via Sportskeeda)

Valkyrie is a strong Dark Elixir troop that can be unlocked after upgrading the Dark Barracks to level 3, which requires level 8 Town Hall. Valkyrie's in-game description is as follows:

"A master of the two-handed axe, this glorious warrior runs between nearby buildings and can shred several troops or buildings at once with her whirlwind blow!"

Valkyrie has orange hair, and she wears a long leather loincloth with a matching leather brassiere and knee-high boots. She wields a colossal double-bladed axe that is roughly half her height. If there are a sufficient number of Valkyries, they can quickly knock out any exposed hero, making the attack strategy more effortless and effective.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Ready to get dizzy with this new skill? Reintroducing the Valkyrie: the Wild Whirlwind http://t.co/YZ46ijzPNP Ready to get dizzy with this new skill? Reintroducing the Valkyrie: the Wild Whirlwind http://t.co/YZ46ijzPNP

Valkyries attack by spinning their axes around themselves, allowing them to hit numerous opposition troops and defenses at once. If it is the best option, they will have to run between the defenses. However, they will not rush past a building to maximize the rotation effect.

Valkyries have no preference. They will attack the nearest structure. They will abandon their previously targeted building and combat opposing Clan Castle troops, Heroes, or Skeleton Trap skeletons if they become aware of them. The Valkyries will attack the nearest structure once all of the nearby opposing forces and heroes have been defeated.

Valkyrie statistics

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans This weekend Valkyries will be all the rage! Use this deadly combo at a discount until Monday. This weekend Valkyries will be all the rage! Use this deadly combo at a discount until Monday. https://t.co/8FKQIj2Jbv

Using Valkyries with an army of high DPS troops in Clash of Clans is an excellent idea. Valkyries can take down outside buildings faster than regular troops and can quickly kill swarms of weak defensive ground troops allowing other troops to reach the base's centre. The following are Valkyries' statistics:

It's an area splash troop that has a one tile radius.

Dark Barracks level 3 is required to unlock a Valkyrie, which has a movement speed of 24 and an attack speed of 1.8 seconds.

Valkyries can max be upgraded to level 8, where they have 1900 hit points and deal 208 damage per second.

Valkyrie requires eight housing spaces, 250 Dark Elixir, and 1 minute 30 seconds of training time.

Finally, Valkyrie is one of the most potent Dark Elixir troops in Clash of Clans, and she may be deployed in various ways. So, upgrade your Dark Barracks to level 3 to summon Valkyrie.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar