January's latest Royal Tournament in Clash Royale: information, rewards, and more

In Clash Royale, the best way to obtain rewards — such as magic items, cards, gems, chests, gold, and more — is through challenges and unique competitions. A monthly in-game event called Royal Tournament grants gamers the chance to compete for such items and advance on the leaderboard to play with top players. This event is now active, and fans can participate in it for free.

Gamers can earn a variety of rewards through this tournament, including gems, cash, chests, battle banner tokens, magic items, and more. Moreover, top players will receive special bonuses. This article will explore the best decks to use in the January Royal Tournament as well as its rewards.

January's Royal Tournament in Clash Royale: All you need to know

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale



Play in the Royal Tournament, in-game now! Get as many victories as possible to help your team earn points to climb the ranking and progress on the gameboard!

If you haven’t signed up yet

Play in the Royal Tournament, in-game now! Get as many victories as possible to help your team earn points to climb the ranking and progress on the gameboard!

Every month, Clash Royale's creators hold the Royal Tournament to test new tournament decks. Based on their victories, players are rated on the leaderboard. The top 100 individuals receive extra magic items like books, wild cards, and chest keys in addition to a legendary emote.

The January Royal Tournament is described in-game as follows:

"Bring your best deck into battle! Win as many battles as you can to earn Rewards! Make it to the top 100 to earn an Exclusive Emote + 100000 bonus gold!"

To participate in the Royal Tournament, players must have a King that's level 8 or higher. Unlike the Triple Draft Challenge in Clash Royale, participants must first construct an eight-card tournament deck before engaging in combat. Any item from Common to Champion, unlocked or not, can be used to assemble a potent deck.

To ensure fair play, the developers boost all card levels, including the King Tower to 11, which is the only level that can be used in the Royal Tournament. For instance, regardless of whether a player has a level 13 Mother Witch or a level 10 Night Witch, both cards' levels will be 11 in the competition.

Various rewards for completing January's Royal Tournament in Clash Royale

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Will you be using the Skeleton King (A.K.A, not Larry's dad) in the Royal Tournament? ☠️⚔️ Will you be using the Skeleton King (A.K.A, not Larry's dad) in the Royal Tournament? ☠️⚔️🏆 https://t.co/5Se3tvBYFm

There are two award tiers in the Royal Tournament: free and bonus. After purchasing 500 gems, players can reach the latter and collect its rewards. The number of battles a gamer wins determines how many free items they earn in the tournament.

The following are the various rewards for completing it in Clash Royale:

Players can get purchase the bonus tier after the event is over by spending 500 gems. This will reward you with legendary chests, magic items, cards, and resources.

The top 100 players will also receive 100,000 gold and a unique Legendary emote.

Gold, straightforward arena chests, wild cards, tokens, and cards are some of the free tier rewards.

One of the best methods to create a powerful tournament deck is through the Royal Tournament. Leaderboard toppers receive more loot in addition to bragging rights. To earn all the prizes, players must complete the Royal Tournament in Clash Royale before January 12.

