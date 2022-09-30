5 powerful Common cards for Ramp Up challenge in Clash Royale

Clash Royale now features a Ramp Up challenge that allows players to obtain rewards like Crowns, battle banner tokens, gems, gold, and more. Gamers must complete it by October 3 to get all the rewards.

In the Ramp Up challenge, the amount of Elixir produced over time increases. In the last few minutes of the battle, players will see a 5x Elixir-production rate. This article will list the five most powerful Common cards for the Clash Royale Ramp Up challenge.

Elite Barbarians and four other Common cards for Ramp Up challenge in Clash Royale

5) Archers

Cost: 3 Elixir

Hitpoints: 403

Damage: 142

An anti-air Common card called Archers can be obtained through the Training Camp. It produces two single-target, medium-range units with both low hit points and damage output. They carry bows, sport emerald tunics, and wear capes that match the color of their squad.

The Archers card is one of the cheapest ways to neutralize an opponent's air unit. Players may use it with Knight, Valkyrie, Prince, and Mini Pekka to deal with enemy air cards. Archers is also a good card to use during counterattacks.

4) Skeleton Dragons

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Have the Skeleton Dragons overtaken the classics? 🧐 Have the Skeleton Dragons overtaken the classics? 🧐 https://t.co/HJAysECMz8

Cost: 4 Elixir

Hitpoints: 705

Damage: 112

Skeleton Dragons is a Common card that players can unlock when they reach Arena 4. It spawns two flying troops with low health and moderate area damage. They appear to be tiny, skeletal versions of the Epic card Baby Dragon, with team-colored wings and back spikes.

When used against ground cards like Mini Pekka, Valkyrie, Knight, and Mega Knight, this unit is one of the greatest anti-air low-elixir counter troops. Players can also employ it when launching Baby Dragon and Minion-dependent counterattacks.

3) Knight

Cost: 3 Elixir

Hitpoints: 2206

Damage: 267

After completing the in-game training, one of the first items that can be acquired is the Knight. It is a single-target melee soldier with average hitpoints and damage that only engages ground troops. Knight can be used as a tiny tank to block the enemy's ground force from pushing because of its high hitpoints.

In opposition to low-hitpoint cards like Musketeer, Wizard, and others, this entry can be used as a tank. Assisting high-hitpoint troops like Mega Knight, Mini Pekka, Golem, and others are very helpful when using Knight. This card can be employed by players to oppose ground pushes during counterattacks.

2) Arrows

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 486

Players can access the Arrows area-damage spell card after completing the Clash Royale training. For the Ramp Up challenge, it ranks among the best Common spell cards. Despite their low damage and greater range, Arrows are the best card to use against Goblin Gang, Skeleton Army, Archers, and Minion Horde.

This card can be employed to stop forces like Miners and Goblin Barrels from attacking towers directly. To protect the Hog Rider from an enemy swarm of troops, players may also play the Arrows card. Gamers may consider this option for immediately countering the Minion Horde to get an advantage in the elixir count.

1) Elite Barbarians

Cost: 6 Elixir

Hitpoints: 1776

Damage: 508

Clash Royale gamers can use the Elite Barbarians card to summon two powerful units when they reach Arena 10. One of the most impressive and high-hitpoint Common cards in Clash Royale's Ramp Up challenge, Elite Barbarians have the potential to counter-push.

To defeat the enemy's army, players should combine this entry with low-elixir cards like Fireball and Spirits. This entry can also be used in conjunction with anti-air cards like Electro Wizard and Minions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far