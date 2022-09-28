Latest Ramp Up Challenge in Clash Royale: Rewards and more

You can try out new 8-card decks, attacking strategies, and various battle types by taking part in Clash Royale tournaments and challenges. Every month, challenges are introduced by the developers to aid players in earning more rewards. In the same vein, every week, they publish new challenges that demand players to engage in various forms of battle to gain resources, magic items, crowns, gems, and battle banner tokens, among other rewards.

The latest 1v1 challenge in the game is the Ramp Up challenge, which is free for everyone. Crowns, battle banner tokens, and other special rewards are up for grabs by participating in the challenge. If this sounds interesting, you will need to complete the Ramp Up challenge by October 3 to unlock all the rewards.

Here, we discuss the Ramp Up Challenge in Clash Royale and its rewards.

Latest 1v1 troop challenges in Clash Royale

The Ramp Up Challenge is the newest 1v1 casual challenge in the game, where you can earn rewards including magic items, gold, resources, cards, chests, battle banner tokens, and more. In this challenge, you will be able to take part in as many battles as you like for free. As a player, you can also visit the challenge by clicking on the in-game events section.

The Ramp Up Challenge in Clash Royale is described as follows:

"Each battle starts at 1x Elixir, then becomes 2x Elixir and eventually 5x Elixir! No losses! Collect rewards and crowns!"

The challenge comprises a unique kind of battle where Elixir's output keeps rising over time. Therefore, you can play the game at a 5x Elixir production rate for the final few minutes of the battle.

The Ramp Up Challenge, in contrast to the usual monthly tournaments, is accessible to all King levels. Having King level 8 or lower will still allow you to take part in the challenge for free and win rewards to level up faster.

It is also important to note that you must build a strong deck of eight cards before engaging in combat, unlike in the Lava Hound Draft Challenge. The best cards available must be chosen because you can only use the cards they have unlocked, which is essential to winning battles in the Ramp Up challenge.

Since losses are not counted towards the challenge, you need not worry. To get all the rewards, you can engage in as many battles as they choose. Since Elixir is generated more quickly in this challenge, it is advised to employ high Elixir cards in the game, such as Electro Giant, Pekka, Royal Giant, and Mega Knight.

Rewards for completing the Ramp Up challenge in Clash Royale

To achieve all the rewards of the Ramp Up challenge in Clash Royale, you must triumph in nine different battles. As a player, you will receive fresh rewards after each victory. Challenge victories are further added as crowns to the game, aiding in the unlocking of more rewards. The Ramp Up challenge in Clash Royale offers a variety of exciting rewards, including the following:

Players will unlock 4000 gold on winning their first battle

Players will unlock 80 battle banner tokens on winning their second battle

Players will unlock 3000 gold on winning their third battle

Players will unlock 1 chest key on winning their fourth battle

Players will unlock 100 battle banner tokens on winning their fifth battle

Players will unlock 2000 gold on winning their sixth battle

Players will unlock 120 battle banner tokens on winning their seventh battle

Players will unlock 2000 gold on winning their eight battle

Players will unlock an exclusive emote on winning their ninth battle

The Ramp Up challenge in Clash Royale is one of the best ways to earn rewards such as exclusive emotes, resources, gold, magic items and battle banner tokens. Again, you will need to complete the challenge by October 3 to unlock all the rewards.

