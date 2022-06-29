Battle Banners in Clash Royale: Latest addition in Summer Update

Fulfilling the Clash Royale community's wishes, the developers have finally released the Summer Update of the game, in which a lot of statistical updates have been made as well as some new things have been added.

Battle Banners are the latest addition which will help players earn rewards and differentiate themselves from others. In this article, we will explore more about Battle Banners, Banner Boxes, and Banner Tokens in Clash Royale.

Summer Update additions to Clash Royale

Clash Royale is no doubt one of the top real-time battle games where players use troops, attacking strategies, spells, and more to win 1v1 or 2v2 battles. As the game progresses, players can expect better changes and new additions to make the game interesting for everyone.

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Battle Banners are here! It's time to flex your styleBattle Banners are here! It's time to flex your style 💪 🌟 Battle Banners are here! https://t.co/i5hHAZZasS

Battle Banners, the newest cosmetic item, were added to the game with the Summer Update. Battle Banners are fresh cosmetic objects that will represent players and their style in Clash Royale, and will be displayed at the beginning of each battle.

The Battle Banner is made up of three badges of the player's choice, as well as two objects that include a banner frame and a decoration. By combining frames and decorations from the banner collection, Battle Banners can be made to order. This can be done by going to the player's profile, badge collection, or banner collection to access the banner editor.

This enables players to stand out from the crowd and even display their special collection throughout the battle. Therefore, the more epic the battle, the rarer the Battle Banner. To make a rare one, players can acquire the requisite items from Banner Boxes.

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale 🏴

The Summer Update is coming! Watch TV Royale now

youtu.be/P-UeChdsoWA Raise your Battle Banners! 🏳️The Summer Update is coming! Watch TV Royale now Raise your Battle Banners! 🏳️ 🏁 🚩 🏴The Summer Update is coming! Watch TV Royale now 👇youtu.be/P-UeChdsoWA https://t.co/WtKTtoWrif

Players can get new Battle Banner items from this page. New banner items, including frames and decorations, will be available for gamers to gather each season. They will also be able to access a brand new banner item that they do not currently own.

These are rarer and more common banner goods. The rarity describes the likelihood of discovering a specific item in the Banner Box. Players should attempt to open as many Banner Boxes as possible in Clash Royale, which costs banner tokens and gems.

Open Banner Boxes for new Battle Banners

The new banner token currency can be used to unlock a Banner Box and players have the option to use gems or banner tokens to open it. Every time one is opened, players are assured that they can unlock a fresh banner item because duplicates are not possible.

The banner box can be opened for up to 100 banner tokens. Each additional one opened when using gems will raise the price. The methods for obtaining banner tokens to open banner boxes are as follows:

Players can earn banner tokens by completing special challenges like Battle Banner Launch Event.

Players can also earn banner tokens by completing mastery rewards available in the badge collection section.

Players should remember that there is a fixed limit to the number of banner tokens that can be held, just like magic items. They can hold up to 200 banner tokens at a time, which increases in the case they have unlocked all the banners of the season.

Finally, the Battle Banner is the latest addition to the game and is also a good cosmetic item to stand out from the crowd. Players should try to earn maximum banner tokens and open Battle Boxes to earn all the Banner Frames and decorations in Clash Royale.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far