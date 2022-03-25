How to use Battle Healer in Clash Royale?

Cards are a crucial component in Clash Royale, as they are used to attack enemy towers and defend their own to win multiplayer fights. To use cards and troops successfully in the battle, players must have a strong understanding of them.

These cards come with special powers and are divided into rarities ranging from Common to Champion. Battle Healer is one such unique card that can be used in practically any 8-card deck. This article will go over Battle Healer in Clash Royale and how to use her on the battlefield.

Battle Healer in Clash Royale

Battle Healer in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Battle Healer is a Rare card that can be unlocked by players once they reach Arena 15. The Battle Healer is a melee single target soldier with high hitpoints and damage. When she fights, she has a continuous healing effect that has four healing pulses at a 0.25 second interval. She will begin healing herself 5 seconds after not fighting any unit. As the Battle Healer hovers, she is considered a ground unit but travels like an air unit.

The in-game description of the Battle Healer is as follows:

"With each attack, she unleashes a powerful healing aura that restores Hitpoints to herself and friendly Troops. When she isn't attacking, she passively heals herself!"

Despite her low damage per second, her healing effects and large hitpoints will allow her to wipe away more than half of Archer Tower's hitpoints if left unattended, so she must be dealt with.

Since Battle Healer is a Rare card, it can be unlocked by players in the following ways:

Opening chests

Through shop offers and shop quests

Clan war chests

Using trade tokens and clan donations

Battle Healers can be upgraded to a maximum of level 14, where they deal a damage of 196 and have 2276 hitpoints. It requires 4 Elixir and 1 second deployment time to deploy Battle Healer on the battlefield. It has an active healing speed of 4 pulses every second and a passive healing speed of 2 pulses every second.

Use Battle Healer in Clash Royale

The Battle Healer is one of the strongest Rare cards because of her high hitpoints and healing abilities. Players can use it in a number of 8-cards decks in the following ways:

Battle Healer can be used with troops who aren't instantly defeated by spells, such as the Hunter. As the push is completed, her healing effect will negate most of the spell damage done to the unit and enable a massive counterpush.

She works best with building target troops like Giants and Hogs since they can cause a lot of damage to the opposition, while Battle Healer regularly heals them.

She and the Elixir Golem work well together. The Elixir Golem acts as a tank for her, then she tanks for the Golemites and Blobs while also healing them, making it difficult for enemies to gain elixir.

Finally, the Battle Healer is a powerful troop in Clash Royale that may be utilized as a defensive, counter-push troop, or as a tank support troop. Players must make the best use of her to inflict the utmost damage on their opponents.

