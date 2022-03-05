What is the Rapid Gold Challenge in Clash Royale in 2022?

Players enjoy Clash Royale because it introduces new challenges every week, allowing them to test out new decks, 1v1 and 2v2 battle types with different features. The 1v1 Special Triple Draft Tournament was launched earlier this week, and now another 1v1 challenge is about to begin.

The Rapid Gold Challenge is a challenge that is frequently presented by the developers in order to assist players to gain Gold, which is a valuable resource in Clash Royale for upgrading the cards. In this article, we will discuss the Rapid Gold Challenge and its rewards.

Rapid Gold Challenge in Clash Royale

The Rapid Gold Challenge (Image via Sportskeeda)

This is an in-game casual challenge in which players have the opportunity to earn 10000 Gold for free. Players must win six 1v1 battles to complete the challenge and earn a total of 10000 Gold.

The in-game description of the Rapid Gold Challenge is:

"Casual Play! Collect 6 Wins for all Rewards! Create your own deck and play with triple speed Elixir! No Losses! Play to earn free gold!"

Players can participate in this challenge for free, and need to win six 1v1 Triple Elixir battles to finish the challenge. Triple Elixir means that the in-game production speed of Elixir will be thrice the normal Elixir production speed, allowing players to deploy cards faster on the battlefield.

Unlike the Triple Draft Tournament, which requires players to choose from random cards during battle, the Rapid Gold Challenge requires players to build a deck from unlocked cards. Players can only utilize a deck made up of already obtained cards that have all been upgraded to level 11, as well as the towers, to help keep the fight fair.

Unlike the Lava Hound Draft Challenge, where three losses result in a challenge loss, the Clash Royale Rapid Gold Challenge allows players to play as many battles as they like until they win six challenge battles.

Rapid Gold Challenge Rewards

The Rapid Gold Challenge Rewards (Image via Sportskeeda)

Every player can earn more gold by participating in the Rapid Gold Challenge. The challenge's reward structure is as follows:

First and second win helps players earn 1000 Gold each

Third and fourth win helps players earn 1500 Gold each

Fifth win helps players earn 2000 Gold

Sixth win helps players earn 3000 Gold

Finally, the Rapid Gold Challenge in Clash Royale is an opportunity for you to try new 8-card decks and win additional Gold. The challenge resets after a day, so players should complete it as soon as possible.

Edited by Mayank Shete