Clash Royale Trick or Treat event: Best deck, strategy and more

The advent of October has brought the spirit of Halloween to Clash Royale, and the title is embracing it with the annual Trick or Treat Challenge. Starting on October 16th, this limited-time event promises exciting gameplay filled with surprises. This battleground in Clash Royale is adorned with special Pumpkins that trigger unique effects when troops get close. Some of these are advantageous, while others are not.

To conquer the Trick or Treat Challenge, you will need a deck that can adapt and thrive in the face of these unpredictable twists. This article will tell you what the best deck for this challenge is and the strategy that will help you dominate this Clash Royale event.

Best deck, strategy, and rewards for Clash Royale's Trick or Treat event -and reward

Expand Tweet

Deck Composition

P.E.K.K.A (7 Elixir): Majestic and commanding, the P.E.K.K.A takes the spotlight in this deck. Its capacity for inflicting devastating single-target damage, coupled with its extensive HP bar, positions it as an unstoppable powerhouse.

Rocket (6 Elixir): A powerful spell that deals massive damage to a single target. This card is instrumental in taking down high-threat enemy units or delivering a finishing blow to a weakened tower.

Golden Knight (4 Elixir): A versatile melee troop with decent hit points and damage output. The Golden Knight serves as a reliable support unit and can help clear the path for your P.E.K.K.A.

Cannon (3 Elixir): A cost-effective defensive building, the Cannon helps divert enemy troops away from your towers. It’s especially effective against ground-based threats.

Tornado (3 Elixir): An invaluable spell for crowd control. Use the Tornado to group up enemy units, making them vulnerable to splash damage from your P.E.K.K.A and other area-of-effect (AoE) cards.

Bomber (2 Elixir): A low-cost splash damage dealer, the Bomber is excellent for clearing hordes of weaker units like Skeletons, Bats, and Goblins.

Skeletons (1 Elixir): A cheap distraction card that can disrupt enemy strategies and buy time for your towers and other units to deal damage.

Mirror (Variable Elixir): This card duplicates the last card deployed, costing +1 Elixir. It adds an element of surprise and allows you to double down on crucial units or spells as needed.

Strategy

The key to success with this deck in Clash Royale lies in strategic placement and timing. Start by placing your P.E.K.K.A at the back of your side of the arena to build up Elixir. Support it with Golden Knights and take advantage of the Tornado and Bomber cards for crowd control.

Save the Rocket for critical moments, as it serves as both a defensive tool and a devastating offensive weapon. The Mirror card adds an element of unpredictability to your strategy. Use it judiciously to surprise your opponent or reinforce your offensive or defensive capabilities.

Rewards

The more matches you win during the Trick or Treat event, the higher your reward. The list of potential prizes included exclusive Halloween-themed emotes, skins, and legendary cards.

In conclusion, the Trick or Treat Challenge in Clash Royale offers a unique and thrilling twist on the classic gameplay. With this specially crafted deck, you’ll be well-equipped to tackle the unpredictable nature of the event. May your battles be filled with treats, and may you emerge victorious in the face of any trickery.