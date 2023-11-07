How to get Pass Royale for cheap in Clash Royale

Clash Royale has been a beloved title for mobile gamers worldwide. Recently, Supercell took a step further and integrated Clash Royale into Google Play Games on PC, opening up new opportunities for players to enjoy the game on a larger screen.

One of the exciting benefits of this integration is the ability to obtain Pass Royale at a discounted price, or even potentially for free, thanks to an offer from Google Play Games. In this article, we'll discuss everything related to using Google Play credit in this game.

Pass Royale, Wild Cards, and more in Clash Royale

While every player has their preferences, there are a few recommended ways to make the most of this free credit.

1) Diamond Pass Royale

November offers a great opportunity to invest in Pass Royale. With the benefit of this Pass, players can quickly level up the recently released Little Prince and unlock evolved Archers to enhance their gameplay. Although the credit might not cover the full price of Pass Royale, the discount can still make it an attractive offer.

2) Elite Wild Cards

Those looking to upgrade level 14 cards to level 15 can easily achieve their target by acquiring 50,000 EWC, which is a magic item. Acquiring 50K Elite Wild Cards is cheaper and even free of cost with the Google Play Games credit, depending on their region.

3) Special offers

The Shop in Clash Royale provides genuine offers from time to time. So, looking out for a major discount can seriously help players in their quest to become the best in the arena.

Steps to utilize Google Play Games credit

1) Download Google Play Games on your PC

Downloading the Google Play Games platform on your PC is the first step to using credit, which can be easily done through the Google Play Store.

2) Install Clash Royale

Once you've Google Play Games installed, download and install the game.

3) Open Clash Royale

Launch the app through the Google Play Games platform.

4) Choose your offer

Browse through the available offers, choose the one that suits your preferences, and select that offer to continue. During the Google Play checkout process, you'll notice a section displaying details of the applied discounts. Double-check to ensure everything is as expected and confirm your purchase.

In conclusion, players now have the chance to snag Pass Royale at a discounted price, or even for free, with Google Play's generous credit offer.