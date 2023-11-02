Clash Royale releases new champion Little Prince: Abilities, how to unlock, and more

Clash Royale enthusiasts have a reason to rejoice as the highly anticipated Little Prince has made its grand entrance into the game. With an elixir cost of three, this mischievous new addition is set to wreak havoc in the arena. Armed with a special crossbow, this champion's arsenal promises to speed up firing as long as he remains stationary.

This article looks into all the details about Little Prince in Clash Royale.

Everything to know about Little Prince in Clash Royale

The Royal Rescue ability

In Clash Royale, Little Prince comes equipped with a powerful ability called Royal Rescue. This ability can be activated for a cost of three elixirs. When triggered, it summons the royal bodyguard into battle. This formidable ally charges into the arena, bulldozing through any enemies in her path.

Upon reaching Little Prince, she wields her massive sword, effectively acting as his guardian. With a substantial pool of hit points, she can absorb a considerable amount of damage, granting the champion valuable time to wreak havoc.

A unique champion duo

What sets Little Prince apart is the fact that the card is the game's first champion duo. This means that for the relatively low cost of deployment, players gain the advantage of controlling two troops in one card.

This unique feature makes Little Prince a formidable force to be reckoned with.

How to unlock Little Prince

The good news for Clash Royale players is that unlocking the Little Prince won't require digging into their elixir reserves. It comes as a free addition for all players of the game.

When the Ghoulsville event ends and a new season kicks off on November 6, 2023, players who have achieved king level 11 or higher will find a button adorned with the champion's logo at the top-left corner of their screens. Clicking on this button will grant them instant access to the champion.

Tutorial battles for mastery

To help players get acclimated to Little Prince's abilities and unleash his full potential, Clash Royale offers three tutorial battles. These battles provide players with an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the champion's mechanics and devise winning strategies.

As an added bonus, completing these tutorial battles rewards players with a unique battle banner decoration prize.

How to counter Little Prince

While facing off against Little Prince, players have a few strategic options to counter his speed boost. A well-timed zap, log, or any other card with a similar interrupting effect can slow down his onslaught.

Alternatively, players can choose to go on the offensive and attempt to destroy him before he can inflict significant damage.

The introduction of Little Prince marks an exciting milestone for Clash Royale enthusiasts, especially following the recent Spooky Card event. So, gear up and get ready to unleash the mischief and mayhem of the champion in your battles!