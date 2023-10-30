Clash Royale Welcome to Ghoulsville event: Best deck, strategy and more

The Clash Royale community is buzzing with excitement as the Welcome to Ghoulsville event kicks off, promising thrilling battles and exclusive rewards. The final Halloween event of Clash Royale is now live, and the chaos levels have reached unprecedented heights.

This event brings an eerie atmosphere where Spooky Cards reign supreme on the battlefield. If you're aiming for victory, it's imperative to load your deck with these spine-chilling cards.

In this article, we'll unveil the best deck for the Ghoulsville event and share some winning strategies to dominate the arena.

Spooky Cards, best deck and strategies in Ghoulsville event in Clash Royale

Understanding Spooky Cards

Spooky Cards are a unique set of troops that have been imbued with otherworldly powers for the Ghoulsville event. These bring an extra layer of terror to the battlefield, making them crucial for securing victory.

The event grants them special privileges, giving them an edge over other types of troops. Embrace the darkness and harness the power of Spooky Cards to seize control of this event.

Best deck

Giant Skeleton (6 Elixir): A walking explosive, the Giant Skeleton wreaks havoc upon its demise, decimating enemy troops and structures.

Graveyard (5 Elixir): This spell conjures a swarm of skeletons, launching a surprise assault on the enemy's towers.

Mother Witch (4 Elixir): A formidable force, Mother Witch can turn enemy troops into Hoglets, providing a dual-purpose offense and defense.

Skeleton King (4 Elixir): A formidable presence on the battlefield, the Skeleton King excels at offense and defense.

Guardians (3 Elixir): These stalwart defenders hold their ground against various attacks, offering a reliable defensive option.

Tombstone (3 Elixir): This defensive structure proves invaluable, generating a relentless stream of Skeletons to thwart enemy advances.

Skeleton Army (3 Elixir): Unleash a horde of skeletons to overwhelm enemy forces or bring down formidable foes.

Bats (2 Elixir): Swift and agile, Bats are perfect for both offensive strikes and defensive maneuvers, offering a versatile counter to threats.

Strategies for the Ghoulsville event

1) Defensive Dominance: Harness the power of Tombstone, Skeleton Army, and Guardians to repel enemy advances. The Tombstone's ceaseless supply of skeletons provides a potent defense.

2) Explosive Counter-Attacks: Utilize the Giant Skeleton to absorb damage and launch devastating counter-attacks upon its demise, creating chaos on the battlefield.

3) Mother Witch's Curse: Deploy the Mother Witch strategically to transform enemy troops into Hoglets, weakening their offensive capabilities while bolstering your own.

4) Graveyard Ambush: Unleash the Graveyard spell when your opponent's counters are unavailable, catching them off guard and overwhelming their defenses.

The Ghoulsville event in Clash Royale promises intense battles and exclusive rewards. Armed with the recommended deck and strategic insights provided, you're poised to conquer the eerie battlefield.