Clash Royale Ghoulsville event: Best 5 Spooky Cards and their special powers

Clash Royale recently introduced a spine-chilling event that has brought a new level of terror to the battlefield. Spooky Cards are at the heart of this Ghoulsville event, and they include a unique set of troops imbued with otherworldly powers. They hold the key to victory in this ghastly domain, granting players special privileges and an edge over their opponents.

Gamers can embrace the darkness and harness the power of these Spooky Cards to seize control of Ghoulsville. Each of these is associated with the realm of skeletons and the undead, making them perfect for this nightmarish event. What set them apart are their special enhancements, which include shields, invisibility, built-in Rage status, or a higher damaging rate.

Let's delve into the top five Spooky Cards that will give you the upper hand in the Clash Royale Ghoulsville event.

Best 5 Spooky Cards in Ghoulsville in Clash Royale

1) Giant Skeleton: The Explosive Nightmare

The Giant Skeleton emerges as a colossal force, instilling terror in the hearts of your adversaries. In the Ghoulsville event, it gains a horrifying new ability - upon its demise, it drops a single Wall Breaker. This unexpected explosion catches opponents off guard, shattering their defenses and creating a path to victory.

The Giant Skeleton's strategic deployment can turn the tide of battle, leaving your enemies scrambling as walls crumble before them. Due to its substantial size, it effectively diverts enemy defenses away from your other troops.

2) Mother Witch: The Cursed Conjurer

With her arrival in Ghoulsville, the Mother Witch brings forth a coven of dark magic, summoning three default Hogs to wreak havoc on the battlefield. This sudden surge of firepower can swiftly tip the scales in your favor, overwhelming your opponent with an unrelenting assault. The Mother Witch stands as a linchpin in your Spooky Card lineup, ensuring that the enemy's defenses remain under constant pressure.

The Cursed Hogs summoned by the Mother Witch excel at rapidly eliminating swarming troops like Skeletons, Goblins, and Minions. These Cursed Hogs also serve as valuable sources of supplementary damage and distraction for your other troops, such as Hog Rider and Balloon.

3) Night Witch: The Shielded Harbinger of Doom

The Night Witch, already a formidable presence in Clash Royale, transcends to new levels of terror in Ghoulsville. This Spooky Card unleashes Shielded Skeletons onto the battlefield, creating an almost impenetrable wall of bones that absorbs enemy attacks. With the Night Witch at the forefront, your forces become an unstoppable juggernaut, pushing through enemy lines with unwavering determination.

The Night Witch summons Bats at a rapid rate of every four seconds, enabling her to swiftly amass a formidable troop swarm that can easily overpower your opponent's defenses. Together with her Bats, she proves adept at efficiently dismantling airborne units like Minions and Minion Horde in Clash Royale.

4) Bats: Ghostly Assassins in the Night

The Bats, renowned for their agility and elusiveness in Clash Royale, gain an additional edge in Ghoulsville - they become invisible for a limited duration. This spectral transformation makes them even harder to target, granting them a significant advantage in battle. Deploy these ghostly assassins strategically to eliminate high-priority targets or to divert the attention of enemy units while your main force advances.

The Bats excel at swiftly dispatching airborne units like Musketeer, Hunter, and Executioner. Positioning the Bats in front of your tank serves as an effective distraction tactic, diverting enemy defenses and granting your tank additional time to advance towards the enemy tower.

5) Skeleton Dragons: Masters of Sinister Control

The Skeleton Dragons introduce a new dimension of terror to the battlefield. In Ghoulsville, their attacks possess a malevolent twist - they push targets backward. This disruptive ability throws a wrench into your opponent's formation, sowing chaos on the battlefield.

Utilize the Skeleton Dragons to exert control over the flow of battle, ensuring that your forces maintain the upper hand in Clash Royale. Their sinister manipulation of the battlefield makes them an indispensable asset in your Spooky Card lineup. Placing them in separate lanes compels your opponent to divide their defense, setting the stage for a strategic onslaught.

The Clash Royale Ghoulsville event introduces a macabre twist to the battlefield with its Spooky Cards. Embrace the darkness, assemble your Spooky Card lineup, and dominate the eerie domain of Ghoulsville.