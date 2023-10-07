Clash Royale tier list: Ranking All cards from best to worst (October 2023)

Clash Royale has one hundred and nine cards. However, not all of them are worth mastering and leveling up. So, if you are thinking of building a deck that suits your playstyle, and you want to know about the best items in this game, you have come to the right place. This article is going to rank every card in the game with the best of the lot occupying the S-Tier.

Clash Royale tier list for October 2023 (Clash-O-Ween Season)

Official artwork for Knight Evolution (Image via Supercell)

Supercell just implemented a few balance changes in the game a couple of days back. That means certain items' viability has been altered, which makes this a good time to make a tier list.

It is important to know about the best cards in the game to be at the top of your game at all times. This tier list will obey a general convention that most gamers are familiar with — best cards in the S-Tier, worst ones in D-Tier.

Clash Royale tier list: All S-tier cards in Clash-O-Ween Season (October 2023)

Goblins

Ice Spirit

Log

Knight Evolution

Royal Recruits Evolution

Barbarians Evolution

Mortar Evolution

Firecracker Evolution

Skeletons Evolution

Clash Royale tier list: All A-tier cards in Clash-O-Ween Season (October 2023)

Miner

Balloon

Arrows

Barbarian Barrel

Bomb Tower

Electro Spirit

Archer Queen (Champion)

Fireball

Goblin Gang

Goblin Giant

Graveyard

Inferno Dragon

Knight

Magic Archer

Mighty Miner (Champion)

Mortar

Musketeer

Phoenix

Poison

Royal Ghost

Skeleton King (Champion)

Skeletons

Tombstone

Tornado

Wall Breakers

Hog Rider

Firecracker

Earthquake

Clash Royale tier list: All B-tier cards in Clash-O-Ween Season (October 2023)

Official artwork for the game (Image via Supercell)

Bats

Cannon

Lava Hound

Dart Goblin

Fire Spirit

Fisherman

Flying Machine

Snowball

Goblin Barrel

Inferno Tower

Lumberjack

Mini Pekka

Monk (Champion)

Mother Witch

Rage

Ram Rider

Royal Giant

Hogs

Skeleton Dragons

Sparky

Spear Goblins

Valkyrie

Zappies

Baby Dragon

Bandit

Barbarians

Battle Ram

Bowler

Cannon Cart

Dark Prince

Electro Giant

Clash Royale tier list: All C-tier cards in Clash-O-Ween Season (October 2023)

Electro Wizard

Elite Barbarians

Elixir Collector

Skeleton Giant

Goblin Cage

Golden Knight (Champion)

Golem

Guards

Heal Spirit

Hunter

Ice Wizard

Lightning

Mega Knight

Mega Minion

Minions

Prince

Princess

Rascals

Royal Delivery

Royal Recruits

Tesla

3 Musketeers

X-Bow

Archers

Bomber

Clash Royale tier list: All D-tier cards in Clash-O-Ween Season (October 2023)

Electro Dragon

Bats Evolution

Elixir Golem

Executioner

Freeze

Giant

Goblin Drill

Ice Golem

Minion Horde

Night Witch

Pekka

Rocket

Skeleton Army

Skeleton Barrel

Witch

Zap

Barbarian Hut

Healer

Clone

Furnace

Goblin Hut

Mirror

Wizard

Best Clash Royale deck recommendation for Clash-O-Ween Season (October 2023)

Official artwork for the game (Image via Supercell)

Knight Evolution, Bats, Miner, Bomb Tower, Log, Spear Goblins, Wall Breakers

Barbarians Evolution, Balloon, Miner, Inferno Dragon, Skeleton Dragons, Arrows, Zap, Lava Hound.

Cannon, Fireball, Hog Rider, Ice Golem, Ice Spirit, Musketeer, Skeletons Evolution, Log.

These are some of the best-performing decks of the top players in the world in the current meta of the game.