Clash Royale tier list: Ranking All cards from best to worst (October 2023)

Clash Royale has one hundred and nine cards. However, not all of them are worth mastering and leveling up. So, if you are thinking of building a deck that suits your playstyle, and you want to know about the best items in this game, you have come to the right place. This article is going to rank every card in the game with the best of the lot occupying the S-Tier.
Clash Royale tier list for October 2023 (Clash-O-Ween Season)
Supercell just implemented a few balance changes in the game a couple of days back. That means certain items' viability has been altered, which makes this a good time to make a tier list.
It is important to know about the best cards in the game to be at the top of your game at all times. This tier list will obey a general convention that most gamers are familiar with — best cards in the S-Tier, worst ones in D-Tier.
Clash Royale tier list: All S-tier cards in Clash-O-Ween Season (October 2023)
- Goblins
- Ice Spirit
- Log
- Knight Evolution
- Royal Recruits Evolution
- Barbarians Evolution
- Mortar Evolution
- Firecracker Evolution
- Skeletons Evolution
Clash Royale tier list: All A-tier cards in Clash-O-Ween Season (October 2023)
- Miner
- Balloon
- Arrows
- Barbarian Barrel
- Bomb Tower
- Electro Spirit
- Archer Queen (Champion)
- Fireball
- Goblin Gang
- Goblin Giant
- Graveyard
- Inferno Dragon
- Knight
- Magic Archer
- Mighty Miner (Champion)
- Mortar
- Musketeer
- Phoenix
- Poison
- Royal Ghost
- Skeleton King (Champion)
- Skeletons
- Tombstone
- Tornado
- Wall Breakers
- Hog Rider
- Firecracker
- Earthquake
Clash Royale tier list: All B-tier cards in Clash-O-Ween Season (October 2023)
- Bats
- Cannon
- Lava Hound
- Dart Goblin
- Fire Spirit
- Fisherman
- Flying Machine
- Snowball
- Goblin Barrel
- Inferno Tower
- Lumberjack
- Mini Pekka
- Monk (Champion)
- Mother Witch
- Rage
- Ram Rider
- Royal Giant
- Hogs
- Skeleton Dragons
- Sparky
- Spear Goblins
- Valkyrie
- Zappies
- Baby Dragon
- Bandit
- Barbarians
- Battle Ram
- Bowler
- Cannon Cart
- Dark Prince
- Electro Giant
Clash Royale tier list: All C-tier cards in Clash-O-Ween Season (October 2023)
- Electro Wizard
- Elite Barbarians
- Elixir Collector
- Skeleton Giant
- Goblin Cage
- Golden Knight (Champion)
- Golem
- Guards
- Heal Spirit
- Hunter
- Ice Wizard
- Lightning
- Mega Knight
- Mega Minion
- Minions
- Prince
- Princess
- Rascals
- Royal Delivery
- Royal Recruits
- Tesla
- 3 Musketeers
- X-Bow
- Archers
- Bomber
Clash Royale tier list: All D-tier cards in Clash-O-Ween Season (October 2023)
- Electro Dragon
- Bats Evolution
- Elixir Golem
- Executioner
- Freeze
- Giant
- Goblin Drill
- Ice Golem
- Minion Horde
- Night Witch
- Pekka
- Rocket
- Skeleton Army
- Skeleton Barrel
- Witch
- Zap
- Barbarian Hut
- Healer
- Clone
- Furnace
- Goblin Hut
- Mirror
- Wizard
Best Clash Royale deck recommendation for Clash-O-Ween Season (October 2023)
- Knight Evolution, Bats, Miner, Bomb Tower, Log, Spear Goblins, Wall Breakers
- Barbarians Evolution, Balloon, Miner, Inferno Dragon, Skeleton Dragons, Arrows, Zap, Lava Hound.
- Cannon, Fireball, Hog Rider, Ice Golem, Ice Spirit, Musketeer, Skeletons Evolution, Log.
These are some of the best-performing decks of the top players in the world in the current meta of the game.