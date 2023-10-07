Esports & Gaming
Clash Royale tier list: Ranking All cards from best to worst (October 2023)

By Raunak Bose
Modified Oct 07, 2023 16:53 GMT
clash royale clash-o-ween banner
Official artwork for Clash-O-Ween (Image via Supercell)

Clash Royale has one hundred and nine cards. However, not all of them are worth mastering and leveling up. So, if you are thinking of building a deck that suits your playstyle, and you want to know about the best items in this game, you have come to the right place. This article is going to rank every card in the game with the best of the lot occupying the S-Tier.

Clash Royale tier list for October 2023 (Clash-O-Ween Season)

Official artwork for Knight Evolution (Image via Supercell)

Supercell just implemented a few balance changes in the game a couple of days back. That means certain items' viability has been altered, which makes this a good time to make a tier list.

It is important to know about the best cards in the game to be at the top of your game at all times. This tier list will obey a general convention that most gamers are familiar with — best cards in the S-Tier, worst ones in D-Tier.

Clash Royale tier list: All S-tier cards in Clash-O-Ween Season (October 2023)

  • Goblins
  • Ice Spirit
  • Log
  • Knight Evolution
  • Royal Recruits Evolution
  • Barbarians Evolution
  • Mortar Evolution
  • Firecracker Evolution
  • Skeletons Evolution

Clash Royale tier list: All A-tier cards in Clash-O-Ween Season (October 2023)

  • Miner
  • Balloon
  • Arrows
  • Barbarian Barrel
  • Bomb Tower
  • Electro Spirit
  • Archer Queen (Champion)
  • Fireball
  • Goblin Gang
  • Goblin Giant
  • Graveyard
  • Inferno Dragon
  • Knight
  • Magic Archer
  • Mighty Miner (Champion)
  • Mortar
  • Musketeer
  • Phoenix
  • Poison
  • Royal Ghost
  • Skeleton King (Champion)
  • Skeletons
  • Tombstone
  • Tornado
  • Wall Breakers
  • Hog Rider
  • Firecracker
  • Earthquake

Clash Royale tier list: All B-tier cards in Clash-O-Ween Season (October 2023)

Official artwork for the game (Image via Supercell)
  • Bats
  • Cannon
  • Lava Hound
  • Dart Goblin
  • Fire Spirit
  • Fisherman
  • Flying Machine
  • Snowball
  • Goblin Barrel
  • Inferno Tower
  • Lumberjack
  • Mini Pekka
  • Monk (Champion)
  • Mother Witch
  • Rage
  • Ram Rider
  • Royal Giant
  • Hogs
  • Skeleton Dragons
  • Sparky
  • Spear Goblins
  • Valkyrie
  • Zappies
  • Baby Dragon
  • Bandit
  • Barbarians
  • Battle Ram
  • Bowler
  • Cannon Cart
  • Dark Prince
  • Electro Giant

Clash Royale tier list: All C-tier cards in Clash-O-Ween Season (October 2023)

  • Electro Wizard
  • Elite Barbarians
  • Elixir Collector
  • Skeleton Giant
  • Goblin Cage
  • Golden Knight (Champion)
  • Golem
  • Guards
  • Heal Spirit
  • Hunter
  • Ice Wizard
  • Lightning
  • Mega Knight
  • Mega Minion
  • Minions
  • Prince
  • Princess
  • Rascals
  • Royal Delivery
  • Royal Recruits
  • Tesla
  • 3 Musketeers
  • X-Bow
  • Archers
  • Bomber

Clash Royale tier list: All D-tier cards in Clash-O-Ween Season (October 2023)

  • Electro Dragon
  • Bats Evolution
  • Elixir Golem
  • Executioner
  • Freeze
  • Giant
  • Goblin Drill
  • Ice Golem
  • Minion Horde
  • Night Witch
  • Pekka
  • Rocket
  • Skeleton Army
  • Skeleton Barrel
  • Witch
  • Zap
  • Barbarian Hut
  • Healer
  • Clone
  • Furnace
  • Goblin Hut
  • Mirror
  • Wizard

Best Clash Royale deck recommendation for Clash-O-Ween Season (October 2023)

Official artwork for the game (Image via Supercell)
  • Knight Evolution, Bats, Miner, Bomb Tower, Log, Spear Goblins, Wall Breakers
  • Barbarians Evolution, Balloon, Miner, Inferno Dragon, Skeleton Dragons, Arrows, Zap, Lava Hound.
  • Cannon, Fireball, Hog Rider, Ice Golem, Ice Spirit, Musketeer, Skeletons Evolution, Log.

These are some of the best-performing decks of the top players in the world in the current meta of the game.

