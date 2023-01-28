5 best Air Troop cards for the January month's Grand Challenge in Clash Royale

Clash Royale's Grand Challenge is a monthly task that allows players to win rewards such as cards, gold, battle banner tokens, and magic items.

To participate in battles and win rewards, players must assemble an eight-card tournament deck using unlocked cards.

The January month's Grand Challenge is described as follows:

"Each win in a Challenge will increase your final prize. The Challenge is over at 12 wins, or 3 losses!"

Unlike other tournaments and challenges, players must spend 100 Gems to participate in this one.

To cover the cost of 100 Gems, players must build a powerful deck and win as many games as possible.

The top five air troop cards to use in Clash Royale's January month Grand Challenge are listed in this article.

Inferno Dragon, Baby Dragon, and three other air troop cards for the January month's Grand Challenge in Clash Royale

5. Electro Dragon

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Introducing Electro Dragon! It's SHOCKINGLY cute. See what happens if you get too close... Introducing Electro Dragon! It's SHOCKINGLY cute. See what happens if you get too close... https://t.co/gOiH9BJ5Sx

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 762

Hitpoints: 1259

Electro Dragon is one of the most powerful Epic cards in Clash Royale that players can unlock once they reach Arena 11.

A flying troop with a high damage and hitpoint total that attacks with a chain lightning bolt can hit up to three opponents in a row.

It should be used against Inferno Dragon, Mega Knight, and Inferno Tower because it stuns the enemy's forces. It can also be used as a support air troop alongside other cards like Balloons and Baby Dragons.

4. Minions

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 135

Hitpoints: 305

After completing the in-game training, players can unlock Minions’ best low-elixir air card.

It summons three single-target, short-ranged minions with low damage and hitpoints to tackle group troops like Mega Knight, Mini Pekka, Valkyrie, and others.

Minions should be used as support cards alongside assaulting cards such as Valkyrie, Hog Rider and Wizard.

Minions can also be immediately used against direct tower cards like Miner and Goblin Barrel, thus allowing you to save the necessary tower health.

3. Inferno Dragon

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 560

Hitpoints: 1712

When players reach Arena 9, they will be able to obtain the Legendary Air Card Inferno Dragon. It is a single-target, short-range flying air troop card with decent hitpoints and damage stages.

The Inferno Dragon's damage increases over time as it remains focused on a single victim. It should be used against high-hitpoint cards like Pekka, Golem, and Valkyrie.

It can be used as an air support card alongside Hog Rider, Mini Pekka, and other strong ground cards.

2. Baby Dragon

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Collect your free Magical Chest in the Shop! Baby Dragon has a gift for you!Collect your free Magical Chest in the Shop! Baby Dragon has a gift for you! 🎁 Collect your free Magical Chest in the Shop! https://t.co/Nz7CNYRtKD

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 212

Hitpoints: 1526

Arena 2 is where players can obtain "Baby Dragon," one of the most popular air troops in Clash Royale. It's a short-range flying unit with high hit points that deals damage in a circle.

The Double Dragon Combo is especially effective with the Inferno Dragon. The game can be used as an air support troop alongside Mini Pekka, Musketeer, Ram Rider, Mega Knight, and Valkyrie to counter the opponent's swarm troop cards.

Players may also use Baby Dragon with Balloon cards and Rage Spell to easily take down their opponent's towers.

1. Balloon

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 848

Hitpoints: 2226

Players can earn one of the best Epic rarity air cards in Clash Royale "Balloon" once they reach Arena 6. It's a flying unit with a high hitpoint count and high damage that targets structures.

When defeated, the balloon drops a bomb that explodes after 3 seconds and deals 37.5 percent of its normal attack damage to any unit within its blast radius.

When combined with Rage Spell, it allows you to take down a tower without using any other troops. It is a good air troop to use during counter-air attacks along with Electro Dragon, Baby Dragon, and Inferno Dragon.

