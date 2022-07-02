Battle Banners Launch Event in Clash Royale: Information and rewards

For players to advance quickly and obtain more resources, cards, and Gems, challenges are a crucial part of Clash Royale. Each week, the developers publish a fresh set of tasks that start after the previous batch is finished.

Since most challenges are free to take part in, everyone benefits. The developers have launched a new challenge based on the recent update that added Battle Banners.

The most recent challenge in which users can win Gold and Battle Banners for quicker improvements is the Battle Banner Launch Event.

Latest Special Update Challenges in Clash Royale

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale 🏴

The Summer Update is coming! Watch TV Royale now

The Summer Update is coming! Watch TV Royale now

The most recent test after the much-anticipated Summer Update is the Battle Banner Launch Event. Battle Banners are a new cosmetic item that the game's Summer Update adds to help gamers stand out from the crowd.

The Battle Banner comprises two items, a banner frame and a decoration, as well as three badges of the user's choosing.

Battle Banners are customized to order by combining frames and embellishments from the banner collection. To access the banner editor, go to the player's profile, badge collection, or banner collection.

Battle Boxes, which may be opened with Banner Tokens, are the only way for users to acquire Battle Banners. They can complete unique challenges and mastery prizes to obtain these unique tokens.

For those to gain a few Banner Tokens, the first unique task has been introduced by the developers.

The following is the in-game description of the Battle Banner Launch Event in Clash Royale:

"Battle Banners are here! Play to win free Banner Tokens. For each round of draft, you will select one card out of three cards. After 8 rounds, you will have the full deck to play! No losses! Play to the final reward!"

As the name suggests, this is a casual in-game challenge, unlike the Sudden Death challenge, where three losses result in challenge elimination. Gamers can play as many battles as they want until the completion of the last battle.

Battle Banners are here! It's time to flex your style

Players can't select a tournament deck before the start of the battle since it is a draft challenge. They will get the option to choose one among the three cards.

This way, users will choose the best eight cards from 24 for battle after eight rounds.

Battle Banner Launch Event rewards

The Battle Banner Launch Event is one of the best ways to earn the latest Battle Banner Tokens necessary to open Battle Banner Boxes and get Battle Banners. Gamers will also gain a lot of Gold, used to upgrade cards faster.

The following are the rewards for finishing the Battle Banner Launch Event in Clash Royale:

Players will get 20 Battle Banner Tokens on winning the 1st battle

Players will get 500 Gold on winning the 2nd battle

Players will get 20 Battle Banner Tokens on winning the 3rd battle

Players will get 500 Gold on winning the 4th battle

Players will get 20 Battle Banner Tokens on winning the 5th battle

Players will get 500 Gold on winning the 6th battle

Players will get 500 Gold on winning the 7th battle

Players will get 40 Battle Banner Tokens on winning the 8th battle

The Battle Banner Launch Event in Clash Royale is the best opportunity to earn 100 Battle Banner Tokens and open a Battle Banner Box. Readers should complete the challenge by July 4 to gain all the rewards.

