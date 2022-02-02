How to get Gold Pass in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is an online multiplayer strategy game in which players use Elixir and Dark Elixir troops, defenses, structures, and heroes to assault and defend bases. Clash of Clans creator SuperCell is known for adding new characters, hero skins, and magic items to the game.

Gold Pass, a paid monthly version of season challenges, lets players win hero skins, resource bonuses, and magic items at a reasonable cost. In this article, we'll go over the benefits of having a Gold Pass and how to earn one in Clash of Clans.

What is a Gold Pass in Clash of Clans?

Season Challenges (Image via Sportskeeda)

Season Challenges are in-game challenges that players must fulfill in order to progress and upgrade their items. Season Challenges are open to all Town Hall level 7 and higher participants. They work in a similar way to Clan Games, except that instead of the Clan as a whole, each player earns incentives for themselves. Each task must be performed on its own. The in-game description for Season Challenges is:

"Complete individual challenges each season and get tremendously rare rewards!"

Silver and Gold are two different Season Challenge tiers. The Silver tier is open to all players, whereas the Gold tier features many more prizes. These include Hero skins, more Elixir, Gold, and more magic items, and are only available to Gold Pass holders.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



Unlock the Shadow Queen skin with this month's Gold Pass, the first Hero skin of the Shadow set! The first Season Challenges of 2022 are here! Enjoy amazing perks and rewards as you complete multiple challenges!Unlock the Shadow Queen skin with this month's Gold Pass, the first Hero skin of the Shadow set! The first Season Challenges of 2022 are here! Enjoy amazing perks and rewards as you complete multiple challenges! 💪Unlock the Shadow Queen skin with this month's Gold Pass, the first Hero skin of the Shadow set! https://t.co/qVh5H8EuwD

The Gold Pass is only valid for the current season and is not transferable for future seasons. It can be acquired between the opening day of the Season Challenges and one day before the season's end. If you have less than 24 hours before the season ends, you will be unable to acquire a Gold Pass for that season.

How do I get the Gold Pass?

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



And this Season we continue with the Primal skin set in the Gold Pass. Unleash your wild side with the Primal King! New month = new Season Challenges! It's also time to enjoy the bonus loot from your January Piggy Bank!And this Season we continue with the Primal skin set in the Gold Pass. Unleash your wild side with the Primal King! New month = new Season Challenges! It's also time to enjoy the bonus loot from your January Piggy Bank! 😍And this Season we continue with the Primal skin set in the Gold Pass. Unleash your wild side with the Primal King! 🐻 https://t.co/4B4h4VaALg

Many exclusive incentives, such as the Hero skin, are only available to players who have purchased the Gold Pass. Silver tier awards are also available to Gold Pass holders. Follow the steps below to get the Gold Pass:

Step 1: Season Challenges are available to players every month and players can make payments to obtain the Gold Pass.

Step 2: To get Gold Pass, players must spend $4.99 or ₹449 and begin earning new Hero skins, additional resources, magic items, and bonuses.

Step 3: To earn the last gold tier reward, which is usually Hero skins, complete the in-game Season Challenges achievements.

Also Read Article Continues below

All in all, the Gold Pass is one of the best additions to the game if you desire to obtain new skins for Barbarian King, Grand Warden, Archer Queen and Royal Champion. Clash of Clans players that purchase the Gold Pass will receive both silver and gold tier rewards, allowing them to earn maximize their rewards and progression.

Edited by Danyal Arabi