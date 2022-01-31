How to unlock Hog Rider in Clash Royale

Clash Royale players who have also played Clash of Clans know some of the cards that received inspiration from the latter. The latter is much older, but both take place in the same universe and share many similar troops.

Hog Rider, one of the few troops inspired by Clash of Clans, is a Rare card in Clash Royale unlocked once users reach Arena 5.

A look at Hog Rider from Clash Royale

In-game description of Hog Rider:

"Fast melee troop that targets buildings and can jump over the river. He followed the echoing call of "Hog Riderrrrr" all the way through the Arena doors."

It is a Rare card obtainable once gamers reach the Spell Valley (Arena 5). It is a building targeting melee troop with moderately high hitpoints and damage.

The Hog Rider card costs 4 Elixir to play and has 800 hitpoints at the base level and a damage of 93 per second.

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale What did you do this time, Hog Rider? 🤔 What did you do this time, Hog Rider? 🤔 https://t.co/8ZW78p0fId

Hog Rider is a very strong Rare card that can jump over bridges. It has a very high movement speed and can be lethal if it reaches the enemy tower.

The card has 14 levels at the moment, with room for more in the upcoming CR updates!

Statistics of Hog Rider

Cost - 4 Elixir

Hit Speed - 1.6 seconds

Speed - Very Fast(120)

Deploy Time - 1 second

Range - 0.8 (Melee: Short)

Target - Buildings

Count - x1

Transport - Ground

Type - Troop

Rarity - Rare

Overall, Hog Rider is one of the best Rare cards in Clash Royale that can be used very effectively to take down enemy towers quickly. It can be paired with the Freeze spell or even with tank troops.

Individuals can send in a tank troop to get locked by enemy defenses and then send in their Hog Rider to go in and deal damage to opponent towers. Hog Riders are mostly seen in combination with either Goblin Barrel or the Miner.

