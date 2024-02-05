Clash Royale Perfect Match: How to get a free evolution card

Supercell will release the Clash Royale Perfect Match event along with the 56th CR season, Explosive Valentine, offering free Evolution Shards used to purchase Evolution Cards. The new season will arrive on February 5, 2024, and will bring many other changes to the game, such as new Bomber and Wall Breaker Evolutions, a Second Evolution Slot, and much more.

This article discusses everything you need to know about the Clash Royale Perfect Match event.

Clash Royale Perfect Match event explored

Expand Tweet

As its name suggests, the new Explosive Valentine season is set to accentuate your Valentine's Week. Accordingly, the Clash Royale Perfect Match event is themed around the mentioned occasion. However, to participate in the event, you must reach King Level 7.

This is how the event works:

From February 5 to February 13, 2024, you will swipe through your favorite Evolution Cards on the game's home screen.

Your perfect match or the chosen Card's six Evolution Shards will be credited to your account on February 14, 2024.

Moreover, each day from the beginning of the event, an Evolution Card will try to allure you by sending special gifts.

Here are the gifts you'll receive:

February 5: 500 x Common Wild Cards

February 6: 600 x Season Tokens

February 7: 100 x Rare Wild Cards

February 8: 100 x Banner Tokens

February 9: 10 x Overflowing Gold Plate

February 11: 1x Legendary Wild Card

February 12: 1x Lightning Chest

Note that you'll only have 24 hours to claim these daily rewards. If you forget to pick them within the mentioned period, you'll find your perfect match anyway and be rewarded with the matched Card's Evolution Shards.

The obtained Shards from the Clash Royale Perfect Match event can only be used until February 29, 2024. Also, if you've already unlocked all Card Evolutions, the six Shards won from the Clash Royale Perfect Match event will be converted into Wild Cards and credited to your account.

New Bomber and Wall Breaker Evolutions explored

Expand Tweet

1) Bomber Evolution

This fresh Evolution Card is skilled at hitting multiple targets in a row with a single attack. All of its ricocheting bombs deal equal damage to their targets and cover up to 11.5 tiles.

The Bomber Evolution has the same HP as its regular Bomber version. Unlike other cheap cards in the title, this one can be acquired with only two Cycles.

2) Wall Breaker Evolution

Evolved Wall Breaker boasts a 50% extra damage output from its regular version, although they both have the same movement speed.

When its HP depletes, it turns into Runners, who create an explosion during their elimination, making way for another attack.

Check out our other guides on Clash Royale:

Wall Breaker Evolution || Bomber Evolution || Best Valkyrie Evolution deck || Tower Troop Chest