5 best decks for Clash Royale Bomber Evolution launch event

The Clash Royale Bomber Evolution launch event has brought a thrilling new dimension to the game, introducing the evolved version of Bomber. This upgraded unit possesses an enhanced ability: its bombs bounce twice, extending its damaging range significantly. This is the first event of Season 56 of Clash Royale, which began on February 5, 2024, and will host an array of events throughout the month of February.

In this article, we unveil the top five decks tailored for the Clash Royale Bomber Evolution launch event.

What are the 5 best decks for the Clash Royale Bomber Evolution launch event?

Globally, players are experimenting with various deck combinations and engaging in arena battles based on their chosen strategies in the Clash Royale Bomber Evolution launch event. However, amidst this diversity, five decks emerge as particularly formidable among their peers. They are outlined below:

1) LavaLoon Inferno assault

LavaLoon Inferno assault (Image via Sportskeeda)

With an average elixir cost of 3.6 elixir, this deck comprises of:

Evolved Bomber

Lava Hound

Balloon

Inferno Dragon

Skeleton Army

Minions

Arrows

Giant Snowball

The LavaLoon Inferno assault deck synergizes the devastating aerial power of Lava Hound and Balloon with the added support of Inferno Dragon. The Evolved Bomber adds a versatile ground defense, while Skeleton Army and Minions offer additional swarm control. Arrows and Giant Snowball provide utility, making this deck a formidable force in both offense and defense at the Clash Royale Bomber Evolution launch event.

2) ElectroShock battalion

ElectroShock battalion (Image via Supercell)

The ElectroShock battalion deck has an average elixir cost of 3.9 elixir and consists of the following cards:

Evolved Bomber

Electro Giant

Little Prince

Bowler

Lightning

Tornado

Barbarian Barrel

Cannon

Featuring the imposing Electro Giant and the versatile Little Prince, the ElectroShock battalion deck focuses on overwhelming the opponent with sheer force. The Evolved Bomber provides area denial, complemented by Bowler's crowd control abilities. Lightning and Tornado offer strategic disruption, while Barbarian Barrel and Cannon bolster defensive capabilities, ensuring dominance on the battlefield.

3) Goblin Drill blitz

Goblin Drill blitz (Image via Supercell)

The Goblin Drill blitz deck has a 2.8 average elixir cost. Here's the complete deck:

Evolved Bomber

Goblin Drill

Wall Breakers

Little Prince

Royal Ghost

Poison

Bandit

Skeletons

This swift and relentless deck capitalizes on the Goblin Drill's offensive prowess. Combined with Wall Breakers and Bandit, it delivers relentless pressure on enemy towers. The Evolved Bomber serves as a defensive anchor, while Royal Ghost and Skeletons provide versatile support in the ongoing Clash Royale Bomber Evolution launch event. Poison offers area denial, ensuring opponents struggle to maintain control against this aggressive onslaught.

4) Graveyard of bombs

Graveyard of bombs (Image via Supercell)

The Graveyard of bombs deck has an average elixir cost of 3.9 elixir and features the following cards:

Evolved Bomber

Graveyard

Skeleton King

Giant Skeleton

Poison

Skeleton Dragons

Arrows

Tombstone

This deck unleashes a deadly combination of graveyard tactics and explosive power. With the Evolved Bomber as a defensive cornerstone, Skeleton King and Giant Skeleton wreak havoc on the battlefield. Poison and Arrows provide additional area denial, while Skeleton Dragons offer air support. Tombstone ensures a steady stream of distractions, overwhelming opponents with relentless assaults.

5) Fireball Inferno garrison

Fireball Inferno garrison (Image via Supercell)

The Fireball Inferno garrison deck has a 2.8 average elixir cost and comprises the following cards:

Evolved Bomber

Goblin Drill

Fireball

Bandit

Fire Spirit

Skeletons

The Log

Inferno Tower

Focused on controlled aggression, this deck utilizes the synergy between Goblin Drill and Fireball for strategic tower takedowns. The Evolved Bomber offers defensive capabilities, while Bandit and Fire Spirit add pressure on multiple fronts. Skeletons and The Log provide utility and disruption, while Inferno Tower acts as a reliable defense against tanky threats, ensuring a balanced and calculated approach to victory.

In conclusion, the Clash Royale Bomber Evolution launch event has injected fresh excitement into the game, challenging players to adapt to the enhanced capabilities of the evolved Bomber. These five decks offer diverse strategies tailored to exploit the newfound power of the Bomber Evolution.

