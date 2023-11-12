Clash Royale: Best Little Prince deck and strategy for higher win rates

Clash Royale continues to captivate millions with its intense battles and strategic gameplay. One key aspect of success in Clash Royale is the selection of a well-balanced deck and the implementation of effective strategies.

The recent release of the versatile and cost-effective champion, Little Prince, has captured the attention of every clasher, prompting them to seek effective ways to seamlessly integrate it into their decks.

In this article, we'll explore a winning combination that revolves around the Little Prince that can significantly increase your win chances.

Best Little Prince deck and strategy in Clash Royale

Little Prince has caused quite a stir since its release. The relentless attack and high HP make it a constant threat. Players seeking to effectively integrate this royal champion into their decks should follow the guide below.

Required deck

1) Little Prince (three elixirs): The standout in our deck is the Little Prince, marking the first-ever duo card in Clash Royale. This card inflicts substantial damage to ground and air units, maintaining constant pressure on the opponent.

With the cost of three elixirs, it can summon its Guardian, dealing a powerful blow to enemy troops that often leads to their complete annihilation.

2) Hog Rider (four elixirs): The Hog Rider serves as one of the primary win conditions in Clash Royale. Its ability to quickly reach enemy towers and deal substantial damage is crucial for a high win percentage. Pairing it with the Little Prince can create a formidable and fast-paced offensive strategy that catches opponents off guard.

3) Ice Golem (two elixirs): A sturdy tank with a slow movement speed, the Ice Golem serves as an excellent support troop for the Little Prince in Clash Royale. Its ability to slow down enemy troops upon death can be strategically used to control the battlefield.

4) The Log (two elixirs): A versatile spell that provides excellent value for its cost. The Log can be used to clear swarms of troops, push back enemy units, and chip away at the opponent's Crown Tower. Its low elixir cost ensures you maintain control over the pace of the game.

5) Cannon (three elixirs): The Cannon is a reliable and cost-effective defense that helps to counter enemy pushes and creates a path for counter attack in Clash Royale. Placing it strategically can lure opposing troops away from the Crown Tower, giving players an advantage in defense.

6) Fireball (four elixirs): It plays a crucial role as a spell to handle swarms of troops and delivers extra chip damage to the enemy Crown Towers in Clash Royale. The Fireball can also be used to eliminate support troops behind tanks, creating opportunities for a successful counter-push.

7) Ice Spirit (one elixir): A low-cost cycle card that can freeze enemy troops for a brief duration. The Ice Spirit synergizes well with the offensive nature of the deck, allowing you to control enemy movements and create openings for your Little Prince and Hog Rider.

8) Evolved Skeletons (one elixir): A swarm troop that can distract and chip away at enemy units. The low elixir cost makes them an excellent cycling card, helping you maintain constant pressure and adapt to your opponent's strategy.

Strategy for battle

1) Cycle efficiently: You should focus on cycling through your cards quickly to maintain consistent pressure since the average elixir cost is quite low. This keeps your opponent on the defensive and limits their ability to build large pushes.

2) Defensive control: Utilize the Cannon, Ice Golem, and The Log to control enemy advancements effectively. Place the Cannon to distract and eliminate tanks, use the Ice Golem to slow down swarms, and deploy The Log to clear out troops behind tanks.

3) Counter-push with Little Prince and Hog Rider: When successfully defending against enemy pushes, capitalize on the surviving troops by launching a counter-push with the Little Prince and Hog Rider. Their synergy can catch opponents off guard, resulting in significant tower damage.

4) Precision fireball usage: Use the Fireball judiciously to eliminate swarms and support troops. Aim for maximum value by hitting multiple targets, and consider using it to weaken enemy Crown Towers in preparation for your win condition.

5) Adapt to opponent's strategy: Pay close attention to your opponent's deck and adapt your strategy accordingly. If they have strong air units, use the Little Prince and Ice Spirit to counter. If they rely on swarms, make sure to use The Log, Little Prince's Guardian, and Fireball judiciously.

The Little Prince deck in Clash Royale, as outlined above, offers a potent mix of offense and defense, allowing players to quickly and efficiently cycle their deck while maintaining control over the battlefield.