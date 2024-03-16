Clash Royale Mystery Box: Rarities, rewards, and more

The Clash Royale Mystery Box is the latest reward system associated with daily tasks, replacing the Silver Chests and Battle Banner Tokens. It will be implemented in the upcoming Clash Royale update, which will be released on March 18, 2024. Players can only collect one Mystery Box daily after completing all three daily tasks in-game.

The Mystery Box is a new kind of loot box that can reward players with various items like Gold, Magic Books, Evolution Wild Shards, or a Book of Books. However, the occurrence of the higher-tier rewards will be very uncommon. This article details the rarities, various rewards, and their occurrence probabilities.

How many rarities of Clash Royale Mystery Box are there?

Common Mystery Box (Image via Supercell)

The Clash Royale Mystery Box will be available in four rarities: Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. Players will have a 51.2% chance of receiving a Common Mystery Box and a 36.1% chance of receiving a Rare Mystery Box. Meanwhile, Epic and Legendary Mystery Boxes will be rewarded with an 11.3% and 1.5% probability, respectively.

In simple terms, players will have the opportunity to receive a common Mystery Box every two days, a rare Mystery Box every 2.8 days, an Epic Mystery Box every 8.9 days, and the Legendary Mystery Box approximately every 66.7 days. These calculations assume that players must consistently complete all three daily tasks in Clash Royale.

What are the rewards associated with the Clash Royale Mystery Box?

Elite Wild Cards (Image via Supercell)

The rewards of the Clash Royale mystery box depend on the rarity and the current arena level of the players. A few rewards, like the Elite Wild Cards, will only be awarded if players are currently at Arena 15 or above.

The common Mystery Box will feature the following probabilities of rewards:

1,500 Gold (30%)

(30%) 20 Common Wild Cards (30%)

(30%) 10 Rare Wild Cards (30%)

(30%) 5 Epic Wild Cards (10%)

Consequently, the Rare Mystery Box rewards boast the following probabilities:

7,500 Gold (25%)

(25%) 200 Common Wild Cards (25%)

(25%) 50 Rare Wild Cards (25%)

(25%) 20 Epic Wild Cards (10%)

(10%) 1 Legendary Wild Card (10%)

(10%) 1 Champion Wild Card (5%)

The Epic Mystery Box features seven different rewards with the following probabilities:

1 Common Book (12%)

(12%) 1 Rare Book (11%)

(11%) 1 Epic Book (7%)

(7%) 1 Evolution Wild Shard (10%)

(10%) 5 Legendary Wild Cards (10%)

(10%) 3 Champion Wild Cards (20%)

(20%) 7,500 Elite Wild Cards (20%)

At last, the Legendary Clash Royale Mystery Box features four equally great rewards. Their probabilities are:

1 Legendary Book (30%)

(30%) 1 Book of Books (30%)

(30%) 50,000 Elite Wild Cards (30%)

(30%) 1 Full Evolution (10%)

Few rewards are influenced by the player's arena levels. For instance, the Common Mystery Box rewards 200 Gold to players in Arena 1, which gradually increases to 1,500 Gold at Arena 15. Similarly, all other items also reach their maximum amounts by Arena 15, which corresponds to 5,000 trophies in the game.

Check out more Clash Royale articles:

How to get the free Cannoneer emote in the game || Best Goblin Party Rocket deck