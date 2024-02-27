All Clash Royale Season 57 balance changes

The latest Clash Royale Season 57 balance changes are set to introduce stat modifications to a variety of cards in the game. Scheduled to start on March 4, 2024, Clash Royale Season 57 will introduce varied alterations, such as nerfs for cards like Evolved Knight and Evolved Royal Recruits, as well as buffs for the likes of Evolved Ice Spirit and Golden Knight.

This article provides all the details about the Clash Royale Season 57 balance changes.

Nerfs in Clash Royale Season 57 balance changes

Expand Tweet

1) Little Prince

A decrease in the range from 6.00 tiles to 5.50 tiles (-8%) challenges players to reconsider the strategy on deck focused on Little Prince on the battlefield.

2) Evolved Knight

The hit speed of the Evolved Knight sees a reduction from 0.909 hits/second to 0.833 hits/second (-8%), coupled with a decrease in damage multiplier from 1.10 to 1.00 (-9%).

3) Evolved Royal Recruits

Evolved Royal Recruits will undergo a nerf in which their Damage Multiplier stat will decrease from 1.06 to 1.00 (-6%).

4) Goblin Giant

Goblin Giant will have a slight reduction in his HP from 3,336 to 3,232 (-3%) in the upcoming Clash Royale Season 57 balance changes.

5) Goblin Drill

With its hit points reduced from 1,440 HP to 1,312 HP (-9%), the Goblin Drill faces a slight decrease in durability, impacting its survivability during skirmishes.

6) Evolved Bomber

The Evolved Bomber's bomb toss will experience a modest reduction in bounce distance, dwindling from 3.00 tiles to 2.50 tiles. This alteration will reduce the usage of the Evolved Bomber in Clash Royale battles.

Buffs in upcoming Clash Royale Season 57 balance changes

1) Evolved Valkyrie

Evolved Valkyrie will have a slight increase in HP Multiplier from 1.00 to 1.15, granting her a better chance of survival.

2) Evolved Ice Spirit

Enjoying a significant boost in radius, the Evolved Ice Spirit expands its area of effect from 1.50 tiles to 2.00 tiles (+33%), granting players greater crowd control.

3) Magic Archer

The Magic Archer receives a notable decrease in first hit time, speeding up from 800 seconds to 600 seconds (-25%). This enhancement enables the Magic Archer to unleash its piercing arrows with greater speed and precision, amplifying its threat on the battlefield.

4) P.E.K.K.A

P.E.K.K.A will have a 33% increase in its range from 1.20 tiles to 1.60 tiles, increasing its threat on the battlefield.

5) Golden Knight

Players wielding the Golden Knight will benefit from a substantial reduction in ability cooldown, dropping from 11 seconds to 7.00 seconds (-36%), allowing for more frequent deployment of its powerful abilities.

6) Monk

Monk will enjoy an HP boost of 10%, taking his HP from 2,000 to 2,200 in the upcoming Clash Royale balance changes.

7) Goblin Drill

The Goblin Drill receives a significant enhancement in its duration, extending from 9.0 seconds to 10 seconds (+11%). Additionally, its first spawn time sees a notable decrease, dropping from 1.0 seconds to 0.500 seconds (-50%).

Check out more articles on Clash Royale:

Clash Royale Wall Breakers evolution || Tower Troop Chest