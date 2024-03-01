Clash Royale Birthday Community Event rewards, how to unlock, and more

Supercell has announced the Clash Royale Birthday Community Event, featuring eight rewards. These prizes will be accessible only when the player achieves the required milestone. Clash Royale Birthday Community Event, which kicked off on March 1, will run until March 10, 2024. The occasion promises to be an exhilarating celebration for players worldwide, offering exciting rewards.

This article enlists all the Clash Royale Birthday Community Event rewards that can be acquired throughout this event.

Breakdown of all the 8 Clash Royale Birthday Community Event rewards

Here are all the enticing prizes of this event:

Bouncy Bastille Tower Skin: This is the latest festive spirit skin available for the King Tower. This skin features a combination of yellow and pink colors, adding a flair to the Clash Royale battles. Magic Chest: Players can get at least two Epic rarity cards by acquiring these magic chests. This chest also has Rare and Common cards and takes either 72 hours, 72 Gems, or 1 Chest Key to unlock. Gold Rushes: Unlock this reward to get an ample supply of Gold daily until March 11. These Gold can be used to purchase or upgrade various Clash Royale cards. Electro Birthday Emote: The all-new Electro Birthday Emote can be unlocked as a reward in this event. This emote features a cake adorned with the number eight atop it and surrounded by flashing lights. Champion Chest: Upon collecting the Champion Chest, players below Arena 16 will gain one of the six Champion cards. This card could be the formidable Clash Royale Little Prince, Archer Queen, or someone else. Cannoneer Cards: Enhance your strategic capabilities on the battlefield by bolstering your arsenal with 20 Clash Royale Cannoneer Cards, the latest addition to the Tower Troop lineup. Giant Chest: Obtain large chunks of Rare and Common cards by unlocking this Giant Chest. Wild Evolution Shard: Players can acquire one of the six Wild Evolution Shards to unlock the best card evolutions in Clash Royale.

All of these eight rewards heighten the allure of this event by providing free in-game valuable items.

How to unlock the Clash Royale Birthday Community Event rewards?

Clash Royale Crown (Image via Supercell)

To unlock the above-mentioned rewards, players must collect the desired number of Crowns in the game. Furthermore, they will collect additional rewards through everyone's collective effort. The more Crowns the community earns, the more treasures will be unveiled, fostering a sense of excitement among players.

Monitoring progress in this event

Clash Royale Towers (Image via Supercell)

Monitoring progress and tracking milestones is made effortless with the News Royale Carousel, providing real-time updates on the event's status and the next milestone awaiting achievement.

Upon reaching the milestone, players can swiftly claim these rewards from the in-game shop within 24 hours of unlocking them.

In conclusion, the Clash Royale Birthday Community Event promises to be a momentous occasion, uniting players from across the globe to celebrate eight years of exhilarating gameplay.

