Clash Royale "not updating" error: Reasons and possible fixes

The Clash Royale "not updating" error is frustrating the game's community as they are in an irritating scenario where they cannot gain access due to a persistent update error. This problem manifests as a continuous update loop, preventing players from enjoying the game while raising concerns about the servers' status. This has persisted for several hours.

This article provides the reason behind the Clash Royale "not updating" error and its possible fixes.

NOTE: The fixes mentioned in this article are temporary and not guaranteed to favor everyone. While the best option is to wait for an official patch, it's worth giving these simple alternatives a shot.

What is the reason behind the Clash Royale "not updating" error?

The primary culprit behind this update error appears to be a bug introduced in the latest Clash Royale Birthday Community Event update. This is causing significant hindrance, preventing the game from launching properly and leading to instances of crashing or freezing within the app.

Players have also reported encountering these issues shortly after the latest update rolled out.

Possible fixes regarding the Clash Royale "not updating" error

In light of this Clash Royale "not updating" error, players are eager for the required solutions and get back into action. While the situation may seem dire, players can attempt these possible fixes to resolve the issue:

1) Restart the device and app

Whenever there's an issue with any mobile app, the first possible fix is to restart your device and the desired app. While this may not solve every issue, it does help tackle various challenges related to these mobile apps.

Restarting the device and the Clash Royale app may help players clear any temporary glitches or conflicts preventing the game from updating properly.

2) Restart and reconnect to the internet

Connectivity issues can often be the root cause of update errors in mobile games. Try restarting the internet connection and ensuring a stable link before attempting to update Clash Royale again. This can help eliminate any network-related issues that might impede the update process.

3) Sign in to a different account in the Play Store or App Store

Sometimes, update errors might be linked to particular user accounts or configurations in the app store. Updates may be distributed at varying times to different accounts. To address this issue, try logging out of the current account and logging in with an alternative one.

You shouldn't panic if you are still facing the Clash Royale "not updating" error despite using the above fixes. The development team at Supercell is undoubtedly aware of the issue and will surely address it soon with a short maintenance.

