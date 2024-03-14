Clash Mini developer announces merging with Clash Royale

Clash Mini developer Supercell has announced its decision to remove the game from both the Play Store and App Store, signaling an upcoming merger with Clash Royale. The news was shared on its X handle (@ClashMini), and a link was provided to the main article, where the developer highlighted the reason behind the decision and further illustrated other aspects of the game.

The rationale behind the developer's decision

Despite efforts to attract a broader audience through recent Clash Mini updates, the game ultimately failed to meet the expectations of the playerbase. Although the community actively participated in the Creator Program and shared valuable feedback on Reddit and Discord, the developers felt that the quality bar they aimed for was still out of reach.

Explaining their decision, the developers announced plans to host a final Discord Stage Channel. This event will provide insights into the thought process behind ending the game's development and transitioning to a new phase.

The future of Clash Mini

Future of the game (Image via Supercell)

The story doesn't end with the game's departure from the App Store and Play Store. The developer has revealed its plan to integrate Clash Mini with Clash Royale shortly. This will allow Clash Royale players to play Clash Mini on the same platform.

By adopting this approach, the development team can unlock the game's full potential, reaching a broader audience. This will also facilitate existing Clash Mini players to enjoy the game on a new platform.

What happens to the existing in-game purchases?

News regarding in-app purchases (Image via Supercell)

Players who have made in-game purchases in the game can transfer them to other live Supercell games, including Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, Hay Day, Boom Beach, and Brawl Stars. They can seek further guidance from the Supercell support team.

Before initiating the transfer, players must ensure that the two games are connected with a common Supercell ID.

What will the changes in the game be for the last few weeks?

There will be changes in the game during the last few weeks (Image via Supercell)

The timeline for the game's closure has also been outlined. In-game purchases will be disabled, and a pop-up message will notify players as the shutdown date approaches. The developer plans to start the server shutdown in approximately six weeks (late April), giving players ample time to transfer any remaining purchases and bid farewell to the game.

