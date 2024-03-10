Best Spike build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The best Spike build in Brawl Stars involves the right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and the two gears. This build allows players to unleash the maximum potential of the Brawler on the battlefield. Despite his relatively low health pool, Spike is renowned for his devastating damage output. He has a unique attack mechanism in which he hurls explosive cacti that shower spikes in all directions.

Spike also has a great Super that creates hazardous zones of slowing and damaging spikes. Keeping that in mind, this article delves into the components of the best Spike build in Brawl Stars for 2024.

What is the perfect combination of equipment for the best Spike build in Brawl Stars?

Crafting the best Spike build in Brawl Stars involves careful consideration of his gadget, star power, and gear selection. Apart from these types of equipment, Spike has one of the best Hypercharges in the game, allowing him to increase his Super range by 20%. This Hypercharge, titled Blooming Season, also provides Spike an additional 26% speed boost, 25% damage boost, and a 6% boost to shield.

Here's the breakdown of the best Spike build in Brawl Stars:

1) Gadget: Life Plant

Life Plant Gadget (Image via Supercell)

The Life Plant gadget is a game-changer for Spike. With this gadget equipped, Spike can summon a sizable cactus ally with 2400 health. This cactus acts as a shield, blocking enemy fire and providing cover for Spike and his teammates.

Additionally, when the cactus is destroyed, it bursts, healing all allies within a 3.33 tile radius for 1440 health. This versatile gadget enhances Spike's survivability and provides valuable support to his team.

2) Star Power: Curveball

Curveball Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Among Spike's star powers, Curveball is the optimal choice for the best Spike build in Brawl Stars. By altering the trajectory of his main attack to curve clockwise motion, Curveball enables Spike to hit more targets with each shot.

This unique ability allows Spike to control space and pressure opponents effectively, making it an indispensable asset in any battle.

3) Gear Selection: Blooming Season & Sticky Spikes

Shield Gear (Image via Supercell)

For Spike's gear selection, two crucial components elevate his performance to new heights:

Shield gear: The first gear that should be included in the best Spike build in Brawl Stars is the Shield gear. This choice is mostly based on Spike getting a considerable damage boost due to his Hypercharge. However, his only concern is the minimal 5% shield boost which he acquires via the Hypercharge. This makes him vulnerable to enemies, so by equipping the Shield gear, Spike's protection is enhanced, prolonging his survival on the battlefield.

Sticky Spikes (Mythic Gear): This gear synergizes perfectly with Spike's Super ability. Enemies caught within Spike's Super range are slowed by 30%, making them easier targets for Spike and his teammates. This crowd-control effect increases Spike's dominance on the battlefield.

In conclusion, the Spike build in Brawl Stars features Life Plant as the gadget, Curveball as the star power, and Shield and Sticky Spikes as gears, making him one of the best Brawlers in Brawl Stars.

