Best Edgar build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The optimal Edgar build in Brawl Stars can be constructed by combining the best Gadget, Star, and two Gears available for the brawler. This brawler's primary attack is a rapid flurry of short-ranged, piercing punches unleashed from his scarf, each punch healing him for 35% of the damage dealt. With an incredibly short attack cooldown of 0.4 seconds, Edgar can quickly stack up damage and sustain himself in battle.

Edgar's Super ability allows him to leap into the air and traverse obstacles before landing at a targeted location, granting him temporary immunity to damage while airborne and a significant boost in movement speed upon landing for 2.5 seconds.

Additionally, Edgar's Hypercharge, named Outburst, doubles his Super charge rate and reload speed for a brief duration of five seconds, and also enhances the damage, speed, and shield of the brawler. Keeping all these abilities in mind, this article provides the best Edgar build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

What is the best Edgar build in Brawl Stars in 2024?

Gadget: Let's Fly

Let's Fly Gadget (Image via Supercell)

The Let's Fly gadget is the cornerstone of Edgar's arsenal in Brawl Stars, amplifying his Super charge speed by a staggering 525% for four seconds. This significant boost accelerates Edgar's Super charge rate from 3.33% per second to an impressive 20.8% per second during the gadget's duration.

With 83.6% of his Super charged over this brief period, Edgar gains the ability to unleash a flurry of Super attacks, destroying his opponent.

Star Power: Fisticuffs

Fisticuffs Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Among the Star Powers, Fisticuffs reigns supreme as the ideal choice for the optimal Edgar build in Brawl Stars. With Fisticuffs activated, Edgar receives 25% more healing per punch, elevating his healing rate from 35% to a formidable 43.75% of damage dealt per punch.

This enhanced healing boosts Edgar's survivability on the battlefield when he is surrounded by a group of enemy brawlers.

Gears: Damage and Shield

Damage Gear (Image via Supercell)

Completing the optimal Edgar build in Brawl Stars are the Damage and Shield gears, which are strategically chosen to augment his offensive prowess and resilience. The Damage gear empowers Edgar to deal 15% more damage to opponents when his health dips below 50%, providing a crucial advantage during critical moments in battle.

Meanwhile, the Shield gear bolsters Edgar's defenses with an additional 900 health, ensuring he can withstand enemy assaults and continue to press the attack with confidence.

Check out more articles on Brawl Stars:

Best Amber build in Brawl Stars || Best Colt build in Brawl Stars || Best Bonnie build in Brawl Stars