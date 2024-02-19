Best Amber build in Brawl Stars (2024)

Crafting the best Amber build in Brawl Stars is pivotal, as it directly impacts her performance and capabilities on the battlefield. As a fiery Legendary Brawler, Amber possesses moderate health and formidable damage output. Maximizing her pyrotechnic potential demands a tactful approach to her build, considering the array of gadgets, star powers, and gear at her disposal.

This article will delve into the details of the best Amber build in Brawl Stars that will dominate the competition in 2024.

Selection of the gadget, star power, and gears for best Amber build in Brawl Stars

Gadget: Dancing Flames

Choosing Amber's signature gadget, Dancing Flames, as her gadget is paramount as it takes center stage in this optimal build. Upon activation, it envelops her in three orbiting flames for five seconds, each dealing a substantial 2200 damage. This gadget not only amplifies her offensive capabilities but also provides a defensive shield, dissuading enemies from getting too close.

Star power: Wild Flames

To augment Amber's battlefield control, Wild Flames is the star power of choice. This ability lets her create two puddles simultaneously, which not only deal damage over time but also serve as charging stations for her Super. The strategic placement of these puddles can effectively lock down areas of the map, enabling Amber to wreak havoc on her adversaries.

Recommended gears

1) Reload gear

The reload gear is essential to construct the best Amber build in Brawl Stars due to her reliance on her primary attack for damage output. This gear accelerates her ammo reload speed by 50%, mitigating the downtime between volleys. With only one bar of ammo at her disposal, this enhancement ensures that she can maintain a relentless barrage of fire against her foes.

2) Sticky oil mythic gear

Despite recent nerfs, the sticky oil mythic gear remains a crucial component of the optimal Amber build in Brawl Stars. This gear slows down enemies who tread upon her puddles created by her star power and provides Amber with invaluable crowd-control capabilities. This blend of her star power and gear creates a deadly trap for opponents, allowing her to capitalize on their impaired mobility.

Strategies to adopt while using the best Amber build in Brawl Stars

Amber's gameplay (Image via Supercell)

Dominating hinges on effectively utilizing strengths derived from the optimal Amber build in Brawl Stars to dictate the pace of engagements. Here are some key strategies to maximize her effectiveness on the battlefield:

Map control: Utilize Wild Flames to saturate the battlefield with puddles, establishing zones of control that restrict enemy movement. Position yourself strategically near these puddles to charge your Super rapidly, empowering you to unleash devastating area-of-effect attacks. Target prioritization: Identify high-priority targets like enemy carriers or support brawlers and focus your firepower on eliminating them swiftly. Dancing Flames can provide a temporary shield against incoming threats, allowing you to press the attack with confidence. Team coordination: Communicate with your teammates to coordinate attacks and capitalize on openings created by your crowd control abilities. Combining Amber's fiery onslaught with crowd control from allies can turn the tide of battle decisively in your favor. Adaptability: Remain flexible in your approach, adapting to the flow of battle and adjusting your positioning accordingly. Whether defending key objectives or leading aggressive pushes, the best Amber players exhibit adaptability and resourcefulness in the face of adversity.

Constructing the best Amber build is crucial as it transforms her to become one of the top 5 Brawlers in Brawl Stars. By adhering to the strategic gameplay tactics mentioned above, you can harness her true potential.

