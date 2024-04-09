Best Gene build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The best Gene build in Brawl Stars allows players to defeat skilled opponents on the battlefield. It involves the process of choosing the right Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears that maximize Gene's strengths and hide his weaknesses. As a Mythic brawler, Gene stands out with his unique abilities, moderate health, and versatile play style.

Gene's primary attack involves shooting a medium-ranged ball of slow-traveling smoke that deals damage upon impact. If the ball doesn't hit the enemy, it travels for an additional 5.67 in various directions, dealing equal damage to opponents in Brawl Stars.

Apart from his main attack, this brawler also has his own unique Super, titled Magic Hand, which allows him to pull enemies without any obstruction, helping for close-quarter combat. Considering all these abilities, this article highlights the composition of the ultimate Gene build in Brawl Stars.

What is the best Gene build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Vengeful Spirits

Vengeful Spirits Gadget (Image via Supercell)

Vengeful Spirits reign supreme as the optimal gadget for Gene. Its ability to unleash a flurry of homing missiles toward enemies within an 11-tile radius provides unmatched offensive pressure. These relentless missiles chase opponents at a speed of 2500 points, making them extremely difficult to dodge.

When an opponent is hit, the damage dealt by this missile will likely be in the range of 440 to 1536, helping the brawler to exert crowd control. All enemies except the invisible one are targeted by these homing missiles.

Star Power: Magic Puffs

Magic Puffs Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Magic Puffs is the optimal Star Power required for assembling the best Gene build in Brawl Stars as it helps allies during intense team fights. With the help of this Star Power, Gene heals all his friendly brawlers within a 4-tile radius at a rate of 576 health per second, prolonging their survival on the battlefield.

Gears: Talk to the Hand and Vision

Vision Gear (Image via Supercell)

The two Gears that complete the best Gene build in Brawl Stars are the Talk to the Hand Mythic Gear and Vision Gear.

The Talk to the Hand Mythic Gear extends the range of Gene's Super, Magic Hand, by a factor of 1 tile. This allows the brawler to have greater control over enemy positioning and allows for more precise pulls. This increased range can catch opponents off guard and set up game-winning plays.

Vision Gear complements Gene's playstyle on grassy maps, where visibility is limited. By granting 2 seconds of the enemy's vision in bushes upon hitting them, it enhances Gene's ability to scout and ambush unsuspecting foes, giving him a strategic advantage in map control.

