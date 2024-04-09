Best Pearl build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The optimal Pearl build in Brawl Stars should have a good combination of Gadget, Star Power, and Gears. As an Epic rarity brawler in the game, Pearl stands out with her versatile playstyle and devastating cookie-based attacks. She boasts moderately high health and damage output, bringing a dynamic mix of attributes to the table.

Heat bar is a unique mechanic in Pearl's gameplay that charges over time and amplifies her damage as it fills. Her primary attack unleashes a burst of cookies in a sweeping pattern, gradually consuming her Heat with each shot. Additionally, her Super unleashes a powerful shockwave that deals significant damage and sends surviving foes reeling.

Meanwhile, Pearl's Hypercharge, known as Pyrolitic, enhances her Super while providing a boost to her shield, damage, and speed, amplifying her effectiveness in combat.

Considering all these abilities, this article describes the best Pearl build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What is the best Pearl build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Overcooked

Overcooked Gadget (Image via Supercell)

The cornerstone of the best Pearl build in Brawl Stars lies in the choice of Gadget, and the Overcooked Gadget emerges as the clear frontrunner.

Activating this Gadget allows Pearl's next attack to unleash six scorching cookies. Upon impact, each cookie inflicts three ticks of additional damage, totaling 25% more damage over three seconds, making it a formidable tool for asserting dominance in engagements.

Star Power: Heat Shield

Heat Shield Star Power (Image via Supercell)

In terms of Star Power, Heat Shield reigns supreme in the optimal Pearl build in Brawl Stars. It grants Pearl a crucial defensive advantage, shielding her from all damage by 20% when her Heat bar surpasses the 80% threshold in Brawl Stars.

This defensive prowess provides Pearl with added survivability during intense confrontations, allowing her to turn the tide of battle in her favor.

Gears: Damage and Health

Health Gear (Image via Supercell)

Complementing her offensive and defensive capabilities in the optimal Pearl build in Brawl Stars are the Damage and Health Gears.

The Damage Gear augments Pearl's offensive potential, granting her a formidable 15% increase in damage output when her health dips below the halfway mark. This ensures that Pearl remains a formidable threat even when under pressure, punishing adversaries with devastating barrages of cookie-based mayhem.

Meanwhile, the Health Gear bolsters Pearl's resilience, enabling her to regenerate a significant portion of her maximum health every second. This accelerated healing process reduces downtime between skirmishes, allowing Pearl to maintain a sustained presence on the battlefield.

Check out more articles related to Brawl Stars:

Brawl Stars April 2024 Ranked Season: Release date, new modifiers, and more || 5 best pro tips to reach Masters tier in Brawl Stars Ranked mode || Best Melodie build in Brawl Stars (2024)