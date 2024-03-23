Best Bo build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The best Bo build in Brawl Stars lets players swiftly dominate the battlefield with the right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears. He's an Epic brawler with moderate health and inconsistent damage output. His primary attack unleashes three explosive arrows in a sweeping spread, dealing moderate damage within a splash radius of one tile.

This attack deals heavy damage and gives Bo a significant range advantage over many other brawlers. Additionally, Bo's Super lets him strategically place explosive traps that detonate upon enemy contact, causing damage and knockback.

This article provides the combination of Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears required for the best Bo build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

Note: This article is based on the author's opinion.

The updated Bo build in Brawl Stars for 2024

Gadget Choice: Tripwire

Tripwire Gadget (Image via Supercell)

The cornerstone of the best Bo build in Brawl Stars is the Tripwire Gadget. When activated, Tripwire ensures that Bo's traps automatically explode 1.5 seconds later, catching enemies off-guard and denying them the opportunity to evade.

This Gadget works perfectly with Bo's playstyle, enabling precise trap placement and maximizing their impact. It also complements Bo's Snare a Bear Star Power, significantly enhancing his crowd control capabilities.

Star Power Selection: Snare A Bear

Snare A Bear Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Snare A Bear is the best Star Power for the optimal Bo build in Brawl Stars. When it's active, Bo's traps stun enemies for a substantial 2.0 seconds instead of merely knocking them back.

This extended stun duration is a game-changer in team fights, allowing Bo and his allies to capitalize on trapped enemies and secure crucial eliminations. The combination of Tripwire and Snare a Bear creates a potent lockdown effect, turning Bo into a formidable crowd-control specialist.

Gear Choices: Reload Speed and Damage

Reload Speed Gear (Image via Supercell)

The optimal build augments Bo's effectiveness by incorporating two essential Gears in Brawl Stars: Reload Speed and Damage.

The Reload Speed Gear enhances Bo's reload speed by 15%, ensuring he can maintain consistent pressure on opponents with rapid-fire arrow barrages. This increased firing rate not only boosts Bo's damage output but also improves his overall battlefield presence.

On the other hand, the Damage Gear gives Bo a 15% damage boost when his health falls below 50%. This resilience-based damage increase rewards skilled players who can strategically manage their health while dishing out punishment to unsuspecting foes. Whether pushing aggressively or holding defensive positions, the Damage Gear empowers Bo to turn the tide of battle with well-timed plays.

