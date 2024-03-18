Best Fang build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The best Fang build in Brawl Stars helps the player bring out the best in this Mythic brawler. It involves selecting the right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears, which will amplify his strength and hide his weakness. Fang possesses a formidable combination of high health, substantial damage output, and swift movement speed.

His primary attack is a powerful kick that inflicts significant damage but comes with a short range. However, missing his target extends his reach, albeit with reduced damage. His Super move propels him forward with a devastating kick, capable of hitting multiple enemies within proximity, making him a force to be reckoned with in team fights.

Keeping all these abilities in mind, this article provides the components of the best Fang build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

Components of best Fang build in Brawl Stars

Gadget: Roundhouse Kick

Roundhouse Kick (Image via Supercell)

For Fang's Gadget slot, the Roundhouse Kick proves to be the most effective choice. This gadget allows Fang to spin around, stunning enemies within a 2.33-tile radius for 0.5 seconds.

This brief yet impactful stun can disrupt opponents' strategies, providing crucial moments for Fang and his team to gain the upper hand in battles.

Star Power: Fresh Kicks

Fresh Kicks (Image via Supercell)

Among Fang's Star Powers, Fresh Kicks stands out as the top choice for the optimal Fang build in Brawl Stars. This Star Power grants Fang the ability to recharge his Super instantly upon defeating an opponent with it.

This capability becomes invaluable in intense encounters, allowing Fang to chain Super attacks consecutively when faced with multiple adversaries in Brawl Stars.

Gears: Gadget Charge and Damage

Gadget Charge (Image via Supercell)

To complement his Gadget and Super abilities, two essential Gears that complete the optimal Fang build in Brawl Stars are the Gadget Charge Gear and Damage Gear.

The Gadget Charge Gear grants Fang an additional use of his Gadget during battles, enhancing his crowd control capabilities with more frequent stuns.

On the other hand, the Damage Gear provides a 15% damage boost when Fang's health drops below 50%, empowering him during critical moments to turn the tide of battles in his favor.

Hypercharge: Dragon Kick

Dragon Kick (Image via Supercell)

Fang also has one of the best Hypercharge in Brawl Stars, which elevates his combat prowess to new heights. Activating this Hypercharge, titled Dragon Kick, enables Fang's Super to penetrate through walls, expanding his reach and surprise attack potential.

Additionally, Dragon Kick drops popcorn-like projectiles along the Super's path, each dealing substantial damage to enemies. Furthermore, Fang gains a 25% speed boost, along with a 15% damage and 15% shield boost, amplifying his survivability and lethality in engagements.

Expand Tweet

In conclusion, mastering the best Fang build in Brawl Stars for 2024 requires a strategic combination of Roundhouse Kick as the Gadget, Fresh Kicks as the Star Power, and the Gadget Charge Gear along with the Damage Gear as essential components. Additionally, the Hypercharge maximizes his potential on the battlefield, making him one of the best brawlers in Brawl Stars.