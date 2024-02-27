Best Colt build in Brawl Stars (2024)

To have the best Colt build in Brawl Stars, you must select the combination of gadget, star power, and the two gears available for Colt. This helps identify the strengths and hide the weaknesses of the Brawler. Colt stands out as a rare Brawler with a lethal combination of low health and high damage output.

With his signature long-ranged volley of six bullets, Colt can quickly whittle down opponents from a distance. Furthermore, his Super unleashes a barrage of twelve piercing bullets, capable of obliterating obstacles and foes alike.

This article helps you to make the ultimate Colt build in Brawl Stars.

What combination is suitable for the best Colt build in Brawl Stars?

Colt is one of the earliest Brawlers in the Brawl Stars universe. Consequently, he also has one of the best Hypercharges in Brawl Stars, which helps him improve his Super prowess and provides him with Damage, Shield, and Speed boosts.

Below, you'll find the optimal Colt build in Brawl Stars to unleash his true potential in matches.

Gadget: Speedloader

Speedloader gadget (Image via Supercell)

The Speedloader gadget proves to be an indispensable tool in Colt's arsenal. Offering an immediate boost of two additional ammo, it lets Colt maintain relentless pressure on opponents, which is particularly advantageous in game modes like Heist, where continuous aggression is paramount.

With Speedloader equipped, Colt can sustain his offensive onslaught without relenting, keeping adversaries on their toes and dictating the pace of the match.

Star Power: Magnum Special

Magnum Special star power (Image via Supercell)

For the optimal Colt build in Brawl Stars, Magnum Special emerges as the standout star power. By increasing Colt's bullet speed and attack range, Magnum Special amplifies his effectiveness in both offensive and defensive situations. With enhanced bullet speed, Colt's shots become harder to dodge, ensuring greater accuracy and higher damage output.

Meanwhile, the extended attack range grants Colt the ability to engage adversaries from safer distances, minimizing his vulnerability to counterattacks. Magnum Special synergizes seamlessly with Colt's kit, elevating his performance to new heights on the battlefield.

Gears: Damage and Reload

Damage gear (Image via Supercell)

To augment Colt's capabilities, selecting Damage and Reload as the two appropriate gears is crucial.

The Damage gear proves indispensable, providing Colt with a lifeline in dire situations. With increased damage output, Colt gains the edge in clutch encounters, allowing him to turn the tide of battle even when faced with dwindling health. This additional firepower can make all the difference, securing crucial eliminations and tipping the scales toward victory.

Furthermore, the Reload gear emerges as a vital component of the best Colt build in Brawl Stars. Given Colt's reliance on rapid-fire attacks, maintaining a steady supply of ammo is paramount. The Reload gear ensures that Colt is always well-equipped to unleash his barrage of bullets, maximizing his offensive potential and keeping adversaries under constant pressure.

In conclusion, the best Colt build in Brawl Stars involves Speedloader as the gadget, Magnum Special as the star power, and Damage and Reload gears. Equipping these makes Colt one of the best Brawlers in Brawl Stars.

