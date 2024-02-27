Best Kit build in Brawl Stars (2024)

Having the best Kit build in Brawl Stars is essential to mastering the cat-themed Brawler's strengths and weaknesses. Kit is a legendary Brawler known for his versatility and strategic prowess. He possesses immense utility in his normal form despite having a short range, low health, and moderate damage output (using his Super). However, his alternate form truly sets him apart, as it boasts devastating damage potential.

This article delves into the best Kit build in Brawl Stars as of 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What is the best combination of gadget, star power, and two gears for the optimal Kit build in Brawl Stars?

Kit made his debut through the exclusive Brawl Stars Kit Early Access Bundle. His overwhelming dominance over other Brawlers necessitated intervention from the game's developers, leading to adjustments to its abilities.

However, players can still secure victories by employing the optimal Kit build in Brawl Stars. Here are the suggested gadgets, star power, and gear combinations for maximum effectiveness.

Gadget: Cardboard Box

Cardboard Box gadget (Image via Supercell)

The Cardboard Box is a standout choice for Kit's gadget. It offers unparalleled versatility, allowing Kit to double his Super charge when standing still and rendering him invisible for five seconds while moving.

Kit's ability to strategically position himself in the Brawl Stars arena or regroup with teammates undetected can turn the tide of battle in his favor. This is a fantastic tool for both offensive and defensive maneuvers.

Star Power: Overly Attached

Overly Attached star power (Image via Supercell)

Overly Attached is the ideal Star Power for the best Kit build in Brawl Stars. It allows Kit to attach himself to a friendly Brawler for an additional five seconds, amplifying his damage potential against ranged opponents.

With Overly Attached, Kit gains more time to wreak havoc on the battlefield, making him a formidable force. The ability synergizes perfectly with his playstyle, allowing him to maintain his alternate form for longer durations and dominate the competition.

Recommended gears

To have the best Kit build in Brawl Stars, an optimal gear setup is mandatory. Here are some recommended gears:

1) Gadget Charge gear

Gadget Charge gear (Image via Supercell)

The Gadget Charge gear synergizes seamlessly with Kit's Cardboard Box gadget, granting him extra usage per match.

Given Kit's squishy nature, access to Cardboard Box can be a game-changer, providing him with additional opportunities to outmaneuver opponents and secure victories.

2) Damage gear

Damage gear (Image via Supercell)

The Damage gear enhances Kit's offensive capabilities, allowing him to deal more damage to his adversaries. This gear is crucial in dire situations where Kit's health is low, providing him with the necessary firepower to turn the tables on his opponents.

With increased damage output, Kit can effectively control the battlefield and dictate the course of the match, ensuring success for himself and his team.

Despite facing several nerfs, Kit remains a formidable contender in the world of Brawl Stars. You can maximize his potential and unleash his full capabilities by using the suggested Kit build in Brawl Stars.

