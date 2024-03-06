Best Cordelius build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The best Cordelius build in Brawl Stars helps unleash the full potential of the Brawler. Cordelius has two Gadgets, two Star Powers, and six gear in his arsenal. Consequently, selecting the best combination that complements each other is a complex process and requires critical thinking. Players need to amplify the strengths and hide the weaknesses of the Brawler by equipping him with the required build.

This article provides the right combination of the Gadget, Star Power, and the two gears required for the optimal Cordelius build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

Guide for the optimal Cordelius build in Brawl Stars

Expand Tweet

Cordelius possesses moderate health, considerable damage output, and good agility with his fast movement speed. His unique Trait allows him to passively charge his Super when an enemy Brawler is nearby. Cordelius unleashes his attacks by launching two mushrooms from his gardening tool.

Using his Super ability, Cordelius transports himself and his target to the Shadow Realm. This realm enhances the movement speed and attack reload time while simultaneously preventing opponents from utilizing their Super, Gadget, or Hypercharge abilities, making Cordelius one of the best Brawlers in Brawl Stars.

The ultimate Cordelius build in Brawl Stars is given below.

Gadget: Replanting

Replanting Gadget (Image via Supercell)

The Replanting is the best Gadget in Cordelius' arsenal, offering the ability to evade incoming attacks by leaping over obstacles or walls. This maneuverability enhances survivability and facilitates strategic positioning, enabling Cordelius to engage or disengage with precision, turning the tide of the battle in his favor.

Star Power: Comboshrooms

Comboshrooms Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Cordelius' Comboshrooms Star Power amplifies his offensive capabilities significantly. With this power, the second mushroom in his attack inflicts 30% more damage on the same target struck by the initial mushroom.

This synergizes perfectly with Cordelius' rapid-fire style, allowing him to dispatch foes with devastating efficiency swiftly.

Gears: Gadget Recharge and Speed

Gadget Charge Gear (Image via Supercell)

Here are the two best Gears for the optimal Cordelius build in Brawl Stars:

Gadget Charge Gear: The Gadget Charge Gear serves as the primary gear choice, granting Cordelius an additional charge of his Gadget. This helps Cordelius to maintain control over the battlefield, providing him with extra Gadget usage to defeat opponents or turn the tide of battle in critical moments.

The Gadget Charge Gear serves as the primary gear choice, granting Cordelius an additional charge of his Gadget. This helps Cordelius to maintain control over the battlefield, providing him with extra Gadget usage to defeat opponents or turn the tide of battle in critical moments. Speed Gear: Opting for the Speed Gear as the secondary gear choice grants Cordelius enhanced agility, enabling swift maneuvering across the map and closing the distance between him and his adversaries, which helps him overcome the short attack range limitations.

In conclusion, mastering the best Cordelius build in Brawl Stars demands the right combination of gadgets, star powers, and gears. By using the above-mentioned combination, players can achieve victory in the game.

Check out more articles on Brawl Stars:

Best Crow build in Brawl Stars || Best Colt build in Brawl Stars || Best Amber build in Brawl Stars