Best Crow build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The best Crow build in Brawl Stars helps players unleash this Brawler's full potential by solidifying his strengths and hiding his weaknesses. This strategic customization improves his overall skill, making him one of the best Brawlers in Brawl Stars. Crow is a Legendary Brawler with low health and modest damage output, but poison-inflicting attacks and unparalleled mobility make up for his limitations.

This article thoroughly details the best Crow build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

Best Gadget, Star Power, and more for optimal Crow build in Brawl Stars

Crow's kit revolves around poison and agility. His basic attack consists of firing three long-ranged daggers that not only chip away at enemy health but also inflict a debilitating poison, causing additional damage over time.

This poison can quickly wear down foes, making them vulnerable to swift elimination. Furthermore, Crow's Super ability propels him into the air, allowing him to rain down poisonous daggers upon both take-off and landing, effectively spreading chaos among his adversaries.

Here are the core components of the optimal Crow build in Brawl Stars:

Gadget: Slowing Toxin

Slowing Toxin Gadget (Image via Supercell)

Slowing Toxin emerges as the cornerstone of the best Crow build. This gadget grants Crow the ability to slow down enemies for a crucial two seconds, giving him the necessary time advantage to unleash his poison-laden assaults.

With foes hindered in their movements, Crow gains precious moments to dictate the flow of battle and secure decisive victories.

Star Power: Extra Toxic

Extra Toxic Star Power (Image via Supercell)

While both of Crow's Star Powers possess their merits, Extra Toxic reigns supreme in the realm of the optimal build. Despite undergoing significant nerfs in recent times, its ability to reduce enemy damage output by 15% remains invaluable.

By diminishing the effectiveness of opposing attacks, Extra Toxic bolsters Crow's survivability and amplifies his potency on the battlefield, cementing its status as a must-have component.

Gears: Enduring Toxins and Gadget Charge

Enduring Toxins gear (Image via Supercell)

Here are the two best available gears for the optimal Crow build in Brawl Stars:

Enduring Toxins: This gear enhances Crow's poison potency, increasing the damage inflicted by his toxic attacks by a substantial 30%. With this augmentation, Crow becomes a relentless assailant, preventing enemies from healing and swiftly dispatching those foolish enough to challenge him.

Hypercharge: Utility Knives

Utility Knives Hypercharge (Image via Supercell)

Rounding out the optimal Crow build is the Utility Knives, one of the best Hypercharges in Brawl Stars, giving him a boost in speed, damage, and shield.

Furthermore, when activated, the daggers from Crow's Super return like boomerangs after reaching maximum range, piercing enemies in their path.

