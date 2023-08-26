Top 5 best Brawlers in Brawl Stars

Finding the best Brawlers in Brawl Stars is crucial, especially with its ever-changing meta that keeps buffing and nerfing the characters. This Supercell 3v3 action hero shooter mobile online battle royale (MOBA) title allows players to choose the best heroes from a vast roster. Each of these heroes has their own unique basic attacks and super attacks to help gamers inflict damage on enemies.

However, despite such amazing powers, having the right team is crucial to winning and climbing up the ranked ladder. This article brings you the five best Brawlers in Brawl Stars based on their performances in the current meta.

Note: The article reflects the author’s perspective.

Nita, Crow, and three more of the best Brawlers in Brawl Stars to enhance your chances of winning

Supercell's MOBA title currently has 69 Brawlers on the roster, with more scheduled to arrive soon with the upcoming updates. Finding the best heroes among ever-changing patches has always been harder. However, the tier lists can help discover good options in each meta.

Here are the five best Brawlers in Brawl Stars:

5) Bea

Bea in the MOBA title (Image via Supercell)

Bea is among the most unique Brawlers in the game. She loves bugs and hugs and shoots her mechanical drones to finish off the enemies. She is friends with a swarm of angry bees who keep going back and forth. This amazing champion can easily sneak into any 3v3 team.

While Bea dealt high damage despite her lower health potential, her super could only inflict moderately low damage. Bea stands in the B-tier in the current patch due to the previous nerfs, which also led to her ranking on this list. However, with the recent changes in meta helping the tanky champions, she is slowly rising to the top of the list of best Brawlers in Brawl Stars.

4) Crow

Crow can enhance your chances of winning (Image via Supercell)

This legendary Brawler in Brawl Stars has low health and deals with very low-damaging attacks. However, Crow poisons enemies that deal extra damage over time, making it one of the most feared Brawlers in the current meta. Its super also jumps and throws poisonous daggers around, inflicting great damage to enemies.

This A-tier hero got nerfed in a previous meta and has gone under the radar since then, leaving it fourth on the list. However, Crow is also making its return to the game and gaining relevance slowly.

3) Tara

Run riot in your opponent's base with this skirmisher (Image via Twitter/Brawl Stars)

This Mythic Brawler comes with average health and damage. Her basic attacks are throwing tarot cards that pierce through enemies and spread out. Thus, she can deal immense damage at close range. Tara throws a black hole into her super to pull enemies in before it explodes, making it an unbeatable super for any brawler in the game.

The recent meta of being tanky helps Tara become one of the best Brawlers in Brawl Stars, who can cause chaos among the enemy team and enhance your chances of winning. Due to these positive changes, this S-tier Damage-Dealer class hero comes third on our list.

2) Nita

Easy to get and handle, this rare brawler is perfect for every beginner. With her moderately high health and damage output, she is considered among the most feared Brawlers in Brawl Stars. Nita's basic disseminates shockwaves and can hit multiple enemies at the same time.

Her Super summoned a raging red bear called Bruce to fight by her side. This bear has lower health but a moderate damage output. Boasting both impressive powers and a handy companion, she has earned second place on this list.

1) Squeak

This Mythic Brawler is one of the best in the title, with moderate health and damage output. This amazing brawler attacks enemies with a blob that sticks to the targets before exploding. Furthermore, it has a feared super that shoots giant exploding balls in six smaller blobs, each of which bursts like its basic attack.

This overpowered champion currently belongs to the S+ tier. Even pro players from esports tournaments consider him a top Brawler in the current meta.

These are some of the best Brawlers in Brawl Stars based on their performance in the current meta. Since the Mastery Madness event has returned, choose any one of these champions and run riot in the game to earn more Mastery points within this period.

Follow us for regular codes for the title that will help you earn more rewards and unlock all these Brawlers faster.