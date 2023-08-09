Brawl Stars tier list: All Brawlers ranked (August 2023)

Brawl Stars currently have 69 Brawlers on the roster, and this tier list will help you choose the best among them and enhance your chances of winning. Each of the heroes on the roster is divided into different categories based on their unique strengths, abilities, playstyles, and more. The developer Supercell also keeps updating their meta, making it hard for players to track the best-performing champions in each of them.

This guide will help you choose the best-performing champions depending on your play style and role. It has divided the champions in the title into six different tiers, with the S+-tier listing the best Brawlers and the D-tier listing the worst.

Brawl Stars tier list for August 2023

S+ tier:

The best Brawlers in the Brawl Star tier list to use are Fang, Bonnie, Sam, Piper, and others. Here is the list of the S+ Brawlers on the list.

Cordelius

Maisie

Sam

Chester

Bonnie

Fang

Belle

Piper

Leon

Squeak

Mandy

S-tier:

These champions are also a great choice to enhance your chances of winning. The S-tier champions in the Brawl Stars tier list are ranked below:

R-T

Hank

Meg

Tara

Buster

Nita

Willow

Janet

Gray

El Tigro

Brock

A-tier

These Brawlers might have a slightly low power level, but they can get you some wins. Follow the tier list below to find the best among them.

Mr. P

Griff

Eve

Frank

Ash

8-Bit

Crow

Sandy

Grom

Otis

Bo

Jessie

Bibi

Shelly

Emz

Gus

B-tier

The B-tier Brawlers in the Brawl Stars tier list are

Lola

Amber

Surge

Stu

Tick

Edgar

Colette

Gene

Penny

Ruffs

Lou

Darryl

Bea

Carl

Piper

Poco

Spike

Jacky

Pam

C-tier

These champions are the first choice of beginners who are yet to unlock the top-level Brawlers in the title. The Brawlers in this tier are ranked in the tier list as follows:

Gale

El Primo

Rico

Colt

Max

Janet

Buzz

Nani

Squeak

Byron

D-tier

The D-tier Brawlers in the title are the most neglected heroes due to their performances in the current meta. However, this list ranks them below.

Bull

Sprout

Barley

Dynamike

Mortis

That concludes the ranking of all Brawlers from best to worst in the Brawl Star tier list. Check out our content on Supercell games here.