Brawl Stars is one of Supercell's flagship mobile games, alongside Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. The game features fast-paced 3v3 multiplayer and battle royales where players control "Brawlers." These characters possess various super abilities, star powers, and gadgets.

Brawl Stars offers a unique feature where players can support popular content creators who showcase exclusive content on the game on their streaming channels. This is done using a list of active codes called Creator Codes. This works through Brawl Stars' in-game store, where an item is purchased, and a portion of the amount spent goes to the creator whose code is entered.

The most important thing to remember is that Creator codes are not the same as "Redeem codes." Redeeming creator codes won't grant you any extra rewards, and you won't bear any additional costs on the purchases you've made. This is the simplest way to support your favorite Brawl Stars content creators by purchasing items from the in-game store.

The complete list of creator codes in Brawl Stars and how to use them

If you would like to support your favorite Brawl Stars content creators, you can follow the steps below to do so:

Step 1 - Open the Brawl Stars app on your mobile device and head to the "Shop" section on the leftmost side of the main menu.

Step 2 - Swipe left till the end, and you will see a "Content Creator Boost" box. Tap "Enter Code" to type in your preferred Creator code(s).

Step 3 - After typing the code, press "Enter" to confirm your Creator code.

Step 4 - Once this process is complete, make a purchase in the game's shop to support your favorite Content creator.

Note that these codes don't have an expiration date or usage limit. You can use them whenever you want, and once a code is used, it will remain active for seven days until it can be reused. This feature is not only present in Brawl Stars but also in most of Supercell's other titles.

Here is the complete list of Brawl Stars' Creator names and active Creator codes for May 2023:

Akari Gaming - akari

Alexcalibur - alexcalibur

Alvaro845 - Alvaro845

AmieNicole - amie

Anikilo - anikilo

Anon Moose - zmot

Ark - ark

Artube Clash - artube

Clash With Ash - cwa

Ash Clash of Clans - AshBS

Ashtax - ashtax

AtchiinWu - atchiin

Aurel COC - aurelcoc

AuRuM TV - aurum

Axael TV - axael

BangSkot - bangskot

BBok TV - bbok

Beaker's Lab - beak

BenTimm1 - BT1

Big Vale - bigvale

BigSpin - bigspin

Bisectatron Gaming - bisect

B-rad - brad

BroCast - brocast

Bruno Clash - brunoclash

Bucanero - bucanero

Bufarete - buf

Brawlify - brawlify

Brawl Stats - Stats

Captain Ben - cptnben

CarbonFin Gaming - carbonfin

Chief Pat - PAT

ChiefAvalon - ChiefAvalon

Clash Bashing - bash

Clash Champs - clash champs

ClashGames - clashgames

Clash com Nery - nery

Clash of Stats - cos

Clashing Adda - adda

Clash Royale Dicas - clashdicas

CLASHwithSHANE - shane

Clash with Cory - cwc

Clash with Eric - eric

ClashPlayhouse - avi

Coach Cory - cory

Coltonw83 - coltonw83

CorruptYT - corrupt

CosmicDuo - cosmic

DarkBarbarian - wikibarbar

DavidK - davidk

Deck Shop - deckshop

Decow do Canal - decow

DrekzeNN - drekzenn

ECHO Gaming - echo

Elchiki - elchiki

eVe MAXI - maxi

Ewelina - ewe

Ferre - ferre

FlobbyCR - flobby

FullFrontage - fullfrontage

Galadon Gaming - galadon

Game Bawz - bawz

Gedikor - GEDI

Gaming with NOC - gwn

Godson Gaming - godson

gouloulou - gouloulou

Grax - grax

Guzzo Games - guzzo

Hey! Brother - heybrother

iTzu - itzu

Jo Jonas - jojonas

Jakub Destro - Destro

Joe McDonalds - joe

JS GodsaveTheFish - jsgod

Judo Sloth Gaming - judo

JUNE - june

KairosTime Gaming - kairos

Kenny Jo - clashjo

KFC CLASH - kfc

kiokio - kiokio

Kius - kius

Klaus Gaming - klaus

Ladyb - ladyb

Landi - landi

Legendaray - ray

Lex - Lex

Light Pollux - lightpollux

Lukas - lukas

Malcaide - malcaide

Menerv - menerv

MOLT - molt

mortenroyale - morte

MrMobilefanboy - mbf

nana - nana

nat - nat

NaxivaGaming - naxiva

Nickatnyte - Nyte

Noobs iMTV - noobs

NyteOwl - owl

Optimus Prime - optimus

Orange Juice Gaming - OJ

Ouah Leouff - ouah

Oyun Gemisi - oyungemisi

PitBullFera - pitbullfera

Pixel Crux - crux

puuki - puuki

RadicalRosh - radical

Rey - rey

Romain Dot Live - romain

RoyaleAPI - royaleapi

Rozetman - rozetman

Ruusskov - ruruglou

SHELBI - shelbi

Sidekick - sidekick

Sir Moose Gaming - moose

SirTagCR - sirtag

Sitr0x Games - sitrox

Skullcrusher Boom Beach - skullcrusher

sokingrcq - soking

spAnser - spanser

Spartafail - spartafail

StarList - starlist

Stats Royale - stats

Sumit 007 - sumit007

Surgical Goblin - surgicalgoblin

Suzie - suzie

The Chicken 2 - chicken

TheGameHuntah - huntah

Trymacs - trymacs

Vinho - vinho

Well Played - cauemp

WithZack - WithZack

Wonderbrad - wonderbrad

Yde - yde

YoSoyRick - yosoyrick

Zsomac - zsomac

