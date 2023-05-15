Brawl Stars is one of Supercell's flagship mobile games, alongside Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. The game features fast-paced 3v3 multiplayer and battle royales where players control "Brawlers." These characters possess various super abilities, star powers, and gadgets.
Brawl Stars offers a unique feature where players can support popular content creators who showcase exclusive content on the game on their streaming channels. This is done using a list of active codes called Creator Codes. This works through Brawl Stars' in-game store, where an item is purchased, and a portion of the amount spent goes to the creator whose code is entered.
The most important thing to remember is that Creator codes are not the same as "Redeem codes." Redeeming creator codes won't grant you any extra rewards, and you won't bear any additional costs on the purchases you've made. This is the simplest way to support your favorite Brawl Stars content creators by purchasing items from the in-game store.
The complete list of creator codes in Brawl Stars and how to use them
If you would like to support your favorite Brawl Stars content creators, you can follow the steps below to do so:
Step 1 - Open the Brawl Stars app on your mobile device and head to the "Shop" section on the leftmost side of the main menu.
Step 2 - Swipe left till the end, and you will see a "Content Creator Boost" box. Tap "Enter Code" to type in your preferred Creator code(s).
Step 3 - After typing the code, press "Enter" to confirm your Creator code.
Step 4 - Once this process is complete, make a purchase in the game's shop to support your favorite Content creator.
Note that these codes don't have an expiration date or usage limit. You can use them whenever you want, and once a code is used, it will remain active for seven days until it can be reused. This feature is not only present in Brawl Stars but also in most of Supercell's other titles.
Here is the complete list of Brawl Stars' Creator names and active Creator codes for May 2023:
- Akari Gaming - akari
- Alexcalibur - alexcalibur
- Alvaro845 - Alvaro845
- AmieNicole - amie
- Anikilo - anikilo
- Anon Moose - zmot
- Ark - ark
- Artube Clash - artube
- Clash With Ash - cwa
- Ash Clash of Clans - AshBS
- Ashtax - ashtax
- AtchiinWu - atchiin
- Aurel COC - aurelcoc
- AuRuM TV - aurum
- Axael TV - axael
- BangSkot - bangskot
- BBok TV - bbok
- Beaker's Lab - beak
- BenTimm1 - BT1
- Big Vale - bigvale
- BigSpin - bigspin
- Bisectatron Gaming - bisect
- B-rad - brad
- BroCast - brocast
- Bruno Clash - brunoclash
- Bucanero - bucanero
- Bufarete - buf
- Brawlify - brawlify
- Brawl Stats - Stats
- Captain Ben - cptnben
- CarbonFin Gaming - carbonfin
- Chief Pat - PAT
- ChiefAvalon - ChiefAvalon
- Clash Bashing - bash
- Clash Champs - clash champs
- ClashGames - clashgames
- Clash com Nery - nery
- Clash of Stats - cos
- Clashing Adda - adda
- Clash Royale Dicas - clashdicas
- CLASHwithSHANE - shane
- Clash with Cory - cwc
- Clash with Eric - eric
- ClashPlayhouse - avi
- Coach Cory - cory
- Coltonw83 - coltonw83
- CorruptYT - corrupt
- CosmicDuo - cosmic
- DarkBarbarian - wikibarbar
- DavidK - davidk
- Deck Shop - deckshop
- Decow do Canal - decow
- DrekzeNN - drekzenn
- ECHO Gaming - echo
- Elchiki - elchiki
- eVe MAXI - maxi
- Ewelina - ewe
- Ferre - ferre
- FlobbyCR - flobby
- FullFrontage - fullfrontage
- Galadon Gaming - galadon
- Game Bawz - bawz
- Gedikor - GEDI
- Gaming with NOC - gwn
- Godson Gaming - godson
- gouloulou - gouloulou
- Grax - grax
- Guzzo Games - guzzo
- Hey! Brother - heybrother
- iTzu - itzu
- Jo Jonas - jojonas
- Jakub Destro - Destro
- Joe McDonalds - joe
- JS GodsaveTheFish - jsgod
- Judo Sloth Gaming - judo
- JUNE - june
- KairosTime Gaming - kairos
- Kenny Jo - clashjo
- KFC CLASH - kfc
- kiokio - kiokio
- Kius - kius
- Klaus Gaming - klaus
- Ladyb - ladyb
- Landi - landi
- Legendaray - ray
- Lex - Lex
- Light Pollux - lightpollux
- Lukas - lukas
- Malcaide - malcaide
- Menerv - menerv
- MOLT - molt
- mortenroyale - morte
- MrMobilefanboy - mbf
- nana - nana
- nat - nat
- NaxivaGaming - naxiva
- Nickatnyte - Nyte
- Noobs iMTV - noobs
- NyteOwl - owl
- Optimus Prime - optimus
- Orange Juice Gaming - OJ
- Ouah Leouff - ouah
- Oyun Gemisi - oyungemisi
- PitBullFera - pitbullfera
- Pixel Crux - crux
- puuki - puuki
- RadicalRosh - radical
- Rey - rey
- Romain Dot Live - romain
- RoyaleAPI - royaleapi
- Rozetman - rozetman
- Ruusskov - ruruglou
- SHELBI - shelbi
- Sidekick - sidekick
- Sir Moose Gaming - moose
- SirTagCR - sirtag
- Sitr0x Games - sitrox
- Skullcrusher Boom Beach - skullcrusher
- sokingrcq - soking
- spAnser - spanser
- Spartafail - spartafail
- StarList - starlist
- Stats Royale - stats
- Sumit 007 - sumit007
- Surgical Goblin - surgicalgoblin
- Suzie - suzie
- The Chicken 2 - chicken
- TheGameHuntah - huntah
- Trymacs - trymacs
- Vinho - vinho
- Well Played - cauemp
- WithZack - WithZack
- Wonderbrad - wonderbrad
- Yde - yde
- YoSoyRick - yosoyrick
- Zsomac - zsomac