Best ways to get credits in Brawl Stars

Credits in Brawl Stars are the in-game currency that players accumulate to unlock various Brawlers from Starr Road. The amount of credits required to unlock them depends on their rarity, which ranges from 160 credits for Rare Brawlers like Brock and Poco to 3800 credits for Legendary Brawlers like Draco and Leon. Meanwhile, the Super Rare category Brawler requires 430 credits, while Epic and Mythic rarity Brawlers require 925 and 1900 each.

This article highlights the best ways to earn credits in Brawl Stars.

What are the best ways to earn credits in Brawl Stars?

Poco requires 160 credits to unlock (Image via Supercell)

Here are the methods to earn credits in the game:

Brawl Pass: The Brawl Pass is a reliable method for earning credits in Brawl Stars. The free version of the Brawl Pass offers up to 1,000 credits every season. Meanwhile, players spending $6.99 to obtain the premium version can get up to 3,000 credits. Notably, the Brawl Pass Plus does not offer additional credits, focusing solely on providing extra skins for Brawlers.

