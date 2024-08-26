Brawl Stars balance changes (August 2024): All buffs and nerfs explained

The Brawl Stars balance changes for August 2024 reflect the recent stat adjustment to various Brawlers following the latest Brawl Talk. In this update, Brawlers like Grom and Stu received two buffs each, whereas Clancy and Frank received 3 nerfs to lessen their impact in the game. However, the most noticeable change is done to Darryl, allowing him to spam his Super during matches.

This article highlights the details of the latest Brawl Stars balance changes.

All buffs in the Brawl Stars balance changes in August 2024

Spike (Image via Supercell)

Here are the new buffs:

Trending

Brock: Brock's Hypercharge has seen a significant boost, with the damage per rocket increasing from 500 to 750.

Brock's Hypercharge has seen a significant boost, with the damage per rocket increasing from 500 to 750. Grom: Grom has received multiple buffs. His main attack damage has been increased from 2120 to 2280, and with the X-Factor Star Power, the damage jumps from 2756 to 2964. Additionally, the number of hits required to charge his Super has been reduced from 6 to 5, allowing more frequent use in battles.

Grom has received multiple buffs. His main attack damage has been increased from 2120 to 2280, and with the X-Factor Star Power, the damage jumps from 2756 to 2964. Additionally, the number of hits required to charge his Super has been reduced from 6 to 5, allowing more frequent use in battles. Tick: The charge rate of Tick's Hypercharge from using his Super has been reduced from 4 to 2.5 in the latest Brawl Stars balance changes. This means Tick can now deploy his Hypercharge more frequently while battling against other Brawlers.

The charge rate of Tick's Hypercharge from using his Super has been reduced from 4 to 2.5 in the latest Brawl Stars balance changes. This means Tick can now deploy his Hypercharge more frequently while battling against other Brawlers. Sprout: Sprout's main attack damage has been increased from 1960 to 2080, allowing him to deal more damage.

Sprout's main attack damage has been increased from 1960 to 2080, allowing him to deal more damage. Stu: Stu has received two major buffs in the latest Brawl Stars balance changes, making him an A-tier Brawler. His HP is increased from 5800 to 6400, while the healing provided by his Gaso-Heal Star Power is enhanced from 580 to 640.

Stu has received two major buffs in the latest Brawl Stars balance changes, making him an A-tier Brawler. His HP is increased from 5800 to 6400, while the healing provided by his Gaso-Heal Star Power is enhanced from 580 to 640. Willow: Willow's Super has been improved, with the shield boost granted when targeting an enemy increasing from 25% to 50%.

Willow's Super has been improved, with the shield boost granted when targeting an enemy increasing from 25% to 50%. Bea: Bea's charged shot damage has been increased from 4000 to 4400, enhancing her ability to deal high burst damage.

Bea's charged shot damage has been increased from 4000 to 4400, enhancing her ability to deal high burst damage. Spike: Spike’s base HP has been increased from 4800 to 5200. The HP of the cactus grown using Spike’s Lifeplant Gadget has also increased from 2400 to 2600, and the healing provided by this cactus to nearby allies has been boosted from 1440 to 1560.

Spike’s base HP has been increased from 4800 to 5200. The HP of the cactus grown using Spike’s Lifeplant Gadget has also increased from 2400 to 2600, and the healing provided by this cactus to nearby allies has been boosted from 1440 to 1560. Gus: Gus’s main attack damage has been increased from 2000 to 2240, and the damage done by using his Kooky Popper Gadget has also been increased from 2000 to 2240.

Gus’s main attack damage has been increased from 2000 to 2240, and the damage done by using his Kooky Popper Gadget has also been increased from 2000 to 2240. Mandy: Mandy’s Hard Candy Star Power has been buffed, with the shield boost increasing from 30% to 40%.

Mandy’s Hard Candy Star Power has been buffed, with the shield boost increasing from 30% to 40%. Ash: Ash's HP reduction from using his Rotten Banana Gadget has been decreased from 25% to 10%.

Ash's HP reduction from using his Rotten Banana Gadget has been decreased from 25% to 10%. Penny: Penny’s turret has received a significant HP boost, increasing from 5600 to 6800.

Penny’s turret has received a significant HP boost, increasing from 5600 to 6800. Tara: Tara’s shadows summoned from her Healing Shade and Black Portal Star Powers have both received HP boosts. The Healing Shade shadow’s HP has increased from 2400 to 3000, and the Black Portal shadow’s HP has increased from 3000 to 3400.

Tara’s shadows summoned from her Healing Shade and Black Portal Star Powers have both received HP boosts. The Healing Shade shadow’s HP has increased from 2400 to 3000, and the Black Portal shadow’s HP has increased from 3000 to 3400. Lola: The damage from using Lola’s main attack has been increased from 520 to 560 per projectile.

The damage from using Lola’s main attack has been increased from 520 to 560 per projectile. Gale: Gale’s Super has been buffed, with its damage increasing from 1220 to 1640.

All nerfs in the Brawl Stars balance changes in August 2024

Frank wearing Spirit Knight skin (Image via Supercell)

Here are the new nerfs:

Clancy: Clancy has been hit with multiple nerfs to reduce his dominance. The charge rate of his Super from using his existing Super has been decreased from 100 to 65. Additionally, the charge rate of his Super from his main attack has increased from 5 hits per Super to 6 hits per Super. Finally, the Stage 3 Super damage has been reduced from 1800 to 1520.

Clancy has been hit with multiple nerfs to reduce his dominance. The charge rate of his Super from using his existing Super has been decreased from 100 to 65. Additionally, the charge rate of his Super from his main attack has increased from 5 hits per Super to 6 hits per Super. Finally, the Stage 3 Super damage has been reduced from 1800 to 1520. Frank: Frank’s base HP has been decreased from 14,000 to 13,400, and the HP acquired from using his Sponge Star Power has been reduced from 15,400 to 14,740. Additionally, the damage multiplier gained from using his Irresistible Attraction Gadget has been decreased from 100% to 50%.

Frank’s base HP has been decreased from 14,000 to 13,400, and the HP acquired from using his Sponge Star Power has been reduced from 15,400 to 14,740. Additionally, the damage multiplier gained from using his Irresistible Attraction Gadget has been decreased from 100% to 50%. Meg: In the latest Brawl Stars balance changes, Meg’s main attack damage has been decreased from 340 per projectile to 300 per projectile.

In the latest Brawl Stars balance changes, Meg’s main attack damage has been decreased from 340 per projectile to 300 per projectile. Buster: Buster’s base HP has been reduced from 10,400 to 10,000, slightly lowering his tankiness on the battlefield.

Buster’s base HP has been reduced from 10,400 to 10,000, slightly lowering his tankiness on the battlefield. Berry: Berry’s Super charge rate from healing has been decreased from 75 to 50.

Berry’s Super charge rate from healing has been decreased from 75 to 50. Amber: Amber’s Dancing Flame Gadget has been nerfed in the August 2024 Brawl Stars balance changes, with its damage decreasing from 2100 to 1890.

Amber’s Dancing Flame Gadget has been nerfed in the August 2024 Brawl Stars balance changes, with its damage decreasing from 2100 to 1890. Kit: Kit’s Cheeseburger Gadget now provides less healing, with the healing reduced from 40% to 30%.

Major adjustment to Darryl in the Brawl Stars balance changes

Darryl wearing Dumpling skin (Image via Supercell)

Darryl received one of the most significant adjustments in this update. He can now store two Supers instead of one, meaning whenever he charges his Super once, he will get to use it twice. This allows Darryl to roll 14 tiles in total and escape from dangerous situations with a 50% damage reduction shield.

Also read: How to get the 'M' player icon in the game?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!