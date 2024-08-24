Brawl Stars Brawl Talk (August 24, 2024): Spongebob collaboration, new Brawlers, and more

The latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk has been posted on the title's official YouTube channel. It revealed several upcoming features and Brawlers that will be introduced in the next two months. In the video, the developers announced the game's collaboration with the famous Nickelodeon cartoon series, SpongeBob SquarePants, and revealed new skins and game modes to keep players engaged.

This article highlights all the details of the latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk.

Spongebob collaboration revealed in the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk

Spongebob season (Image via Supercell)

The latest Brawl Stars update features a thrilling SpongeBob SquarePants collaboration, bringing Bikini Bottom’s beloved characters in the game from September 5, 2024, to October 2, 2024.

Players can unlock iconic characters reimagined as Brawl Stars skins, including Squidward Mortis as the Brawl Pass Skin, SpongeBob El Primo as a powerful tank, Patrick Buzz as a lifeguard, and Sandy Jessie, accompanied by Gary the Snail. Mr. Krabs Tick and Plankton Darryl further add to the fun, each with unique designs.

The collaboration also introduces two new game modes: Jellyfishing, a 3v3 battle to catch jellyfish, and Trio Showdown, the game's biggest mode yet, with 12 Brawlers in four teams. Both modes bring fresh challenges and strategies to the game, encouraging players to test their skills.

Exclusive Power-ups like Krabby Patties, Kelp Soda, and Spatulas will also be available during the SpongeBob season, enhancing specific Brawler classes with new abilities. These can be earned through Power Meals at the Krusty Krab using Krusty Kash, an in-game currency earned from SpongeBob-themed matches.

New Brawlers highlighted in the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk

Moe (Image via Supercell)

The Brawl Talk also revealed two exciting new Brawlers: Moe and Kenji.

Moe is a Mythic Damage Dealer and a member of the Starr Park maintenance team. He uses shovels to throw stones across the map, dealing area damage with each bounce. His Super allows him to climb into his hand-built digging machine and travel across the map, destroying anything in his path.

Kenji is a legendary assassin inspired by a samurai. He has two distinct attack patterns: a Dash and a wide Slash, which alternate with each attack. His Super delivers a powerful area Slash that deals heavy damage, making him invulnerable for a short period.

New Hypercharges and skins introduced in the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk

Poco using his Hypercharge (Image via Supercell)

The Brawl Stars Brawl Talk on August 24, 2024, also revealed Hypercharges for six different Brawlers:

Poco: Allows his Super to overheal, providing a shield equivalent to the extra healing given.

Allows his Super to overheal, providing a shield equivalent to the extra healing given. Mortis: Adds dual effect to his Super: heal and deal damage on the return path.

Adds dual effect to his Super: heal and deal damage on the return path. Squeak: His Super projectiles bounce and split one more time than usual.

His Super projectiles bounce and split one more time than usual. Tara: Increases the size and duration of her Super.

Increases the size and duration of her Super. Nani: Enhances the size and speed of its Super.

Enhances the size and speed of its Super. Surge: Unlocks a special five upgrade and instantly boosts him to the max level.

Additionally, several new skins inspired by SpongeBob characters, scary tales, and other sources were revealed in the latest Brawl Talk. These skins include Moon Guardian Hank, Patrick Buzz, Squidward Mortis, and more.

