Best Brawlers in Brawl Stars (August 2024)

Recruiting the best Brawlers in Brawl Stars enables players to dominate the battlefield with the help of their Gadget, Star Power, and Super. Due to their overwhelming strength and utility, they are often present among the most banned Brawlers list in competitive plays. However, they remain in the limelight for matches.

This article highlights six of the best Brawlers in Brawl Stars that are currently dominant in the August 2024 Paint Brawl Season.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion. The following characters were chosen because of their abilities, not stats.

What are the best Brawlers in Brawl Stars in August 2024?

1) Meg

Meg wearing the jaguar skin (Image via Supercell)

Meg is undisputedly the best Brawler in the game right now. Following emergency nerfs to Frank and Lily, Meg has risen to the top. This is all thanks to her insane damage output and the ability to shred through any opponent, including tanks like Frank. The recent rework to her mechanics, which shortened her range but doubled her projectiles, has only made her stronger.

Meg’s ability to cycle through her Super quickly adds to her damage potential, making her a nightmare for opponents. In competitive play, Meg’s dominance is clear, with her being banned or picked 20 times more than any other Brawler. Her overwhelming strength, combined with increased health and the ability to knock back assassins, makes her the most broken Brawler in the current meta.

2) Frank

Frank wearing Spirit Knight skin (Image via Supercell)

Frank has always been among the most picked Brawlers due to his tanky health. Despite his limited range compared to other units in the game, Frank’s sheer damage output and ability to tank hits make him a terrifying presence on the battlefield. His Power Grab Star Power, combined with his Hypercharge, allows him to cycle through his abilities quickly, making him nearly unstoppable.

Frank’s dominance is particularly evident in ladder play, where smart players can use him to devastating effect. However, he’s not without counters, and picking him early in drafts can be risky. Still, Frank's best build in Brawl Stars can dominate any match.

3) Clancy

Clancy shoots bullets at opponent (Image via Supercell)

Clancy, the latest Brawler, is a powerhouse on the battlefield, thanks to his unique mechanics and game-changing Super. Although he’s relatively new, and professionals haven’t fully explored his potential, Clancy shows promise, especially with his Stage 3 main attack. His Super is incredibly strong, allowing him to chain through Brawlers and wreak havoc.

However, reaching Stage 3 can be challenging, as it requires prudent play and strategic feeding off enemy tanks. Once there, Clancy becomes a formidable force, capable of decimating the opposition. Despite his potential, Clancy’s impact is still under debate. Nevertheless, his influence in casual play is undeniable.

4) Lily

Lily is a trained assassin (Image via Supercell)

Lily has remained one of the best Brawlers despite recent nerfs, which have made her usage slightly more challenging. Her Gadget remains one of the most powerful in the game, offering both offensive and defensive capabilities. Skilled players can use it to escape dangerous situations or secure kills. Lily excels in modes like Bounty and Knockout, where snipers thrive.

However, the current meta, dominated by Brawlers like Meg, Frank, and Gale, poses significant challenges for her. Still, with the best Lily build in Brawl Stars, she can crush her enemies and prove her worth on the battlefield.

5) Berry

Berry throws ice cream cones at his opponent (Image via Supercell)

Berry is a unique Brawler who requires a bit of a learning curve. Unlike typical throwers who focus on dealing damage, Berry plays a more supportive role, constantly healing teammates and cycling through his Super. His ability to sustain his team through tough fights makes him a nightmare for opponents.

Berry’s dominance is evident in competitive play, where he was the most banned Brawler in the recent monthly finals. His healing abilities are so potent that they can outpace the damage output of most enemies, making him an essential pick for any team looking to overwhelm their opponents.

6) Gale

Gale wearing Squeakbuster skin (Image via Supercell)

Gale’s position in the meta has been solidified by his recent performance in competitive play, where he was the second most banned and picked Brawler. His Super, which has become even more potent due to a potential bug or rework, deals massive damage; this is often enough to vanquish enemies in a single hit.

Gale’s versatility extends to his ability to counter many top-tier Brawlers like Meg and Frank. His Hypercharge further enhances his ability to control the battlefield, making him a key player in team compositions. Gale’s Freezing Star Power is also invaluable to his already impressive kit by slowing enemies down across the battlefield.

