Best Chuck build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The optimal Chuck build in Brawl Stars helps players defeat skilled opponents on the battlefield. It requires a complex process of selecting the right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears. As a Mythic brawler, Chuck is renowned for his resilience and devastating close-range attacks.

His primary attack unleashes three piercing clouds of steam, dealing varying damage based on the target's proximity. Upon reaching Level 11, Chuck's primary attack can dish out a staggering 1080 damage at close quarters.

Furthermore, Chuck's Super ability allows him to either deploy a Post or dash to the nearest Post based on the distance. If one of Chuck's Posts is more than 6.67 tiles away from him, he deploys a new Post that damages and knocks back enemies. In other circumstances when the post is within range, Chuck dashes to the nearest post damaging the opponent on the way.

Chuck can deploy a maximum of three Posts in a game, and if he tries to deploy a fourth Post, the first Post disappears. Considering all these abilities, this article highlights the composition of the best Chuck build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

What is the best Chuck build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Ghost Train

Ghost Train Gadget (Image via Supercell)

Ghost Train is the optimal choice for the best Chuck build in Brawl Stars. This Gadget's unique ability to connect Chuck's dashes to posts behind walls surprises opponent brawlers on the battlefield, dealing damage in the process.

With Ghost Train activated, Chuck gains superb mobility, which helps him determine a battle's outcome.

Star Power: Pit Stop

Pit Stop Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Among the Star Powers, Pit Stop reigns supreme in the best Chuck build in Brawl Stars. Pit Stop extends Chuck's tactical options by increasing the maximum number of deployable Posts to four.

This enhancement expands Chuck's area control and grants him an extra option to traverse swiftly across the Brawl Stars battlefield.

Gears: Damage and Gadget Charge

Gadget Charge Gear (Image via Supercell)

To complete the ultimate Chuck build in Brawl Stars, selecting Damage and Gadget Charge Gear is paramount. The Damage Gear bolsters Chuck's damage output by 15% when his health falls below 50%, helping him in critical situations and prolonging his survival.

Meanwhile, the Gadget Charge Gear grants Chuck an additional use of his Ghost Train Gadget. This allows him to use his Gadget 4 times instead of 3, which helps him to surprise his opponent more through several dashes between the walls.

