Best Doug build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The ultimate Doug build in Brawl Stars allows the Mythic Brawler to exert his dominance on the battlefield. It requires players to use the right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears that enhance Brawler's potential in Brawl Stars matches.

His primary attack splashes the ground, damaging enemies and healing allies within a circular area around him. Moreover, if allies are within Doug's radius, they receive healing equivalent to 50% of the damage dealt to enemies.

Meanwhile, his Super allows him to shoot out a hot dog that passes through walls. This hot dog grants himself or his allies full health and additional ammo upon respawning across the battlefield. Considering such abilities, this article highlights the composition of the best Doug build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

What is the best Doug build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Extra Mustard

Extra Mustard Gadget (Image via Supercell)

For the ultimate Doug build in Brawl Stars, Extra Mustard stands out as the pinnacle gadget choice. When activated, Doug's next attack deals double damage, significantly amplifying his offensive capabilities. Furthermore, this gadget accelerates the charging rate of his Super, ensuring more frequent deployment of his powerful hot dog.

Star Power: Self Service

Self-Service Star Power (Image via Supercell)

In the realm of star powers, Self Service reigns supreme for the optimal Doug build in Brawl Stars. This star power enables Doug to heal for 20% of the maximum damage he inflicts on opponent brawlers using his primary attack. Such self-sustainability enhances his survivability while simultaneously bolstering his team's longevity in battle.

Gears: Speed and Damage

Speed - Super Rare Gear (Image via Supercell)

To complete the best Doug build in Brawl Stars, it's essential to use the combination of Speed and Damage Gears. The Speed Gear enhances Doug's speed by 15% when he is in bushes, allowing him to increase or decrease the distance between himself and his enemies based on the situation. It also lets him swiftly maneuver across the battlefield and help his allies on an urgent basis.

On the other hand, the Damage Gear provides him with a 15% buff in his damage potential when his health falls below 50% to make him more threatening and prevent his defeat in intense battle.

