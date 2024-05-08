Best Tick build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The best Tick build in Brawl Stars is obtained using the right combination of Brawler's Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears. Tick's primary attack allows him to lob a projectile over obstacles, which splits into three mines upon impact or after a short delay. With immense damage potential and an impressive range, Tick's attack is ideal for controlling choke points and zoning out enemies.

Meanwhile, his Super ability allows him to detach his head and launch it over obstacles, where it autonomously seeks out the nearest enemy before exploding on impact. At the highest level, it can deal up to 4000 health to the targetted enemy brawler.

This article provides the composition of the best Tick build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

What is the best Tick build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Last Hurrah

Last Hurrah Gadget (Image via Supercell)

Last Hurrah is the optimal choice of Gadget for the ultimate Tick build in Brawl Stars. Upon activation, Last Hurrah grants Tick a temporary shield, effectively increasing his survivability in critical moments. Additionally, it deals 1280 damage at the highest level to nearby enemies, providing both defensive and offensive utility in one package.

Star Power: Well Oiled

Well Oiled Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Among the Star Power, Well Oiled reigns supreme for the ultimate Tick build in Brawl Stars. This Star Power accelerates Tick's health regeneration when he's neither attacking nor taking any damage, allowing him to bounce back into action two seconds quicker, making him one of the best Brawlers in Brawl Stars Season 26.

Read more: Best Dynamike build in Brawl Stars (2024)

Gears: Thicc Head and Shield

Thicc Head - Mythic Gear (Image via Supercell)

Completing the ultimate Tick build in Brawl Stars requires equipping Thicc Head and Shield Gears. Thicc Head, a Mythic rarity Gear, bolsters Tick's head with an additional 1000 health, allowing it to create extra pressure and exert more damage to the opponent Brawlers.

Meanwhile, the Shield Gear plays a pivotal role in fortifying Tick's defenses. Providing a temporary shield with a maximum health pool of 900, this Gear automatically replenishes at a rapid rate when Tick is at full health, granting him added resilience against enemy assaults.

Check out more articles related to Brawl Stars: